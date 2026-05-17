Dodgers Make Bold Move on Blue Jays’ World Series Star After Toronto Cuts Bait

The Dodgers acquired Eric Lauer from Toronto today, hours after the Blue Jays designated him for assignment. Lauer threw 5.2 scoreless innings in the 2025 World Series, but he posted a 6.69 ERA in 2026 before the Dodgers acquired him.

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“Dodgers are acquiring Eric Lauer, but the process is still being configured,” Katie Woo of the Athletic wrote on X.

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Both teams have also officially announced the latest move. The Dodgers are acquiring Lauer and cash considerations in exchange for a player to be decided later or money.

Following Lauer’s stint in the Korean League, the Blue Jays signed him on a minor league deal for the 2025 season. The Blue Jays kept shuffling Lauer between reliever and starting pitcher duties. He initially started as a long reliever before transitioning into a full-time starter. In September 2025, Lauer was again moved to the bullpen, and he remained there throughout the postseason.

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As a reliever in the World Series, Lauer threw 5.2 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in two games. Last season, Lauer went 9-2 in 28 outings, posting a 3.18 ERA and 102 strikeouts. His 23.9% strikeout rate ranked among league leaders; 6.1% walk rate showed control across 104 2/3 innings last year.

Why did Lauer struggle in 2026?

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The veteran began the season as a depth option. However, he battled a bad case of the flu early in the year, and his command never fully recovered. Injuries forced the Blue Jays to bring him into the rotation. In eight outings, Lauer posted a 6.69 ERA with a 1-5 record, surrendering the American League’s highest 11 homers. His strikeout rate also dropped to 16 percent, with his K/BB ratio being 1.63.

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Before designating him for assignment, the Blue Jays tried helping Lauer by using an opener before he took the mound. However, it did not work out for him. Instead, Lauer revealed that having an opener interfered with his pregame routine as a starter.

In his last outing against the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto used Spencer Miles as an opener and later Tommy Nance in between Lauer’s innings. The southpaw did not pitch five consecutive innings, but gave up six earned runs on five hits, issuing two walks.

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Currently under a $4.4 million contract, the Dodgers will owe Lauer the adjusted portion of the MLB minimum salary. After subtracting the amount from the $3.2 million Lauer owes from his salary, the Blue Jays will pay him the rest.

Now it’s up to the Dodgers to decide in what role Lauer will play in their roster.

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How can Eric Lauer fit in with the Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved right-hander Brusdar Graterol to the 60-day IL to make room for Eric Lauer on the 40-man roster. Graterol is recovering from a right shoulder surgery.

This trade fits exactly how the Dodgers usually operate. They often pick up struggling pitchers from other teams, like Evan Phillips and Ryan Brasier, and fix their mechanics in the middle of the season. They also desperately need him to pitch a lot of innings right now.

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The Dodgers’ pitching staff has been decimated with Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Jake Dreyer landing on the IL. Back spasms and shoulder inflammation have sidelined Glasnow and Dreyer, while Snell is set to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies.

Lauer, 32, is an eight-year MLB veteran expected to fill rotation or bullpen depth. In his 13 appearances against the Dodgers, Lauer has an incredible 7-2 record with a 2.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts.

Alongside acquiring Lauer, the Dodgers have also called up Paul Gervase and Chayce McDermott to boost the bullpen ahead of their series finale against the Angels.

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Lauer, who has a career ERA of 4.26, will look to redeem the season with his new team.