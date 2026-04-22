Dodgers Make Final Decision on Roki Sasaki’s Future as Edwin Diaz Sidelined With Bitter Blow

Edwin Diaz’s sudden injury has forced the Dodgers to recalibrate the bullpen early in the season. And the General Manager has refused to pick the choice that some insiders thought to be the obvious one.

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GM Brandon Gomes offered a one-word answer to the suggestion of Roki Sasaki being moved to the bullpen.

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“No.”

Sasaki is the starting pitcher for the Dodgers, who has recorded a 6.11 ERA from 4 starts this season. He managed 17 strikeouts from 17.2 innings, allowing 21 hits and 12 runs. Although Los Angeles has a 16-6 record this season, Sasaki’s numbers aren’t the most commendable as an ace.

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That’s why many assumed that he would be shifted to a different responsibility. However, the Dodgers aren’t really known for making “panic moves.”

Edwin Diaz had a concerning outing on April 19. He struggled with velocity and couldn’t manage to record an out. Diaz was initially put on a 15-day injury list. He will be going through an arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow.

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The 32-year-old suffered with a 10.50 ERA in 2026, but the Dodgers chose to stick with him. However, the team needs to find a replacement since he is unlikely to make a return before the All-Star break.’

The injury at this time comes as a bitter blow for the Dodgers. The 2026 season is now reaching a critical stage, and Diaz was a significant offseason pitching investment. He signed a whopping three-year, $69 million contract. Diaz was brought in to anchor the bullpen, and losing such an arm for almost three months will force the franchise to change its plans.

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Roki Sasaki signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers in January 2025. But he was called up to join the active roster for the Tokyo Series in March. He started 8 out of 10 games with the LA side, recording a 4.46 ERA and 28Ks.

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He struggled significantly in 2026 with a 0-2 record. But the Dodgers see the 24-year-old as a long-term ace. Andrew Friedman stated that the franchise wants to focus on stabilizing Sasaki’s control and delivery. That’s why he will not be taking on Diaz’s role in his absence.

And this isn’t necessarily a problem for the Dodgers. They already have several options to fill the gap.

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The Dodgers might turn to internal depth to avoid Sasaki’s movement

The Dodgers signed 31-year-old Tanner Scott on a four-year deal in 2025. He was expected to be the main reliever, but his 4.74 ERA and injury-plagued season didn’t help his cause. That’s why the spot went to Diaz.

Blake Treinen can be an option since Sasaki isn’t going to the bullpen. Treinen has improved significantly since his last season’s struggles. He has registered a 1.04 ERA this season, pitching 8.2 innings.

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But if you only consider the ERA, Alex Vesia is a better alternative. He recorded 0.00 from the same number of innings pitched. But they aren’t the only options for Los Angeles. And the Dodgers aren’t shy of new signings.

29-year-old Michael Kopech has already proved his worth in 2024. He recorded a 3.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts from 9 innings in the postseason. And now that Kopech is a free agent, the Dodgers might rope him in again.

The bottom line is that the Dodgers have enough options not to consider Roki Sasaki as a bullpen piece. Their strategy to pick long-term upside over short-term patch has earned them two World Series in a row. There’s no point in deviating from a tested path.