Dodgers Make Major Front Office Move by Bringing in Former Padres Executive

The Los Angeles Dodgers are replacing their retiring COO with a female executive from San Diego—one of only three women in that role across MLB. The Dodgers’ current chief operating officer, Bob Wolfe, will retire at the end of 2026. So the franchise responded by hiring the San Diego Padres’ former chief operating officer, Caroline Perry. She will help the Dodgers prepare for another important offseason, following a disappointing end to their 2026 campaign.

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Dodgers Nation reported on X, “The Dodgers have hired former Padres COO, Caroline Perry, as their new COO and Executive Vice President. Perry was the highest-ranking female employee in Padres history and is 1 of only 3 female COO’s in MLB. Welcome to LA!”

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Perry brings considerable experience in the league’s business operations, having spent more than 15 years with the Padres. Her move to the Dodgers would bring an executive with a strong background in organizational management, legal affairs, finance, and ballpark operations.

Perry will also serve as the Dodgers’ executive vice president.

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With Bob Wolfe’s retirement, the vice president spot will also be open. After retiring, Wolfe will take an advisory role. Wolfe has been with the organization since 2012 and has overseen its day-to-day administrative and operational functions.

Meanwhile, Perry’s extensive experience makes her well qualified for a major leadership role.

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She joined the San Diego Padres in April 2011 as an associate general counsel and gradually grew into what she is today. In January 2023, she was promoted to the Padres’ chief operating officer. The move made her the highest-ranking woman executive in Padres history.

During her time with the Padres, Perry oversaw several important areas of the franchise’s operations.

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Her portfolio included ballpark operations, business strategy and analytics, legal affairs, finance, government affairs, and information technology. She also played a role in major organizational projects, including the renovation of Gallagher Square and the management of Petco Park.

Her experience extended beyond the Padres’ day-to-day operations.

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Perry was involved in negotiations with the City of San Diego regarding the All-Star Game and the ownership transition in 2012.

Following her appointment with the Dodgers, Perry has issued a statement.

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“It is a tremendous honor to join the Dodgers,” Perry said in a team statement, per the New York Post. “On the field, they have set an unparalleled standard of excellence in baseball under the current leadership. Off the field, their historic legacy, passionate fan base, and service to the community speak for themselves.

While I am incredibly grateful for my time with the Padres and for the colleagues who made those years so meaningful, I am excited to take my place with the Dodgers and to contribute to their continued success. Thank you to Mark Walter, Stan Kasten, and the entire Dodger family for welcoming me.”

Before baseball, Perry worked as a corporate attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell and Cravath, Swaine & Moore. She previously worked at BlackRock as well.

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Perry’s academic background includes an undergraduate degree from Stanford University and a law degree from Columbia University. Her combination of legal, financial, and operational experience has made her an established name in MLB’s business leadership circles.

Apart from hiring Perry, the Dodgers also promoted senior vice president of business strategy Royce Cohen to executive vice president and chief business officer.

One disappointing postseason, and LA looks all in for a major front office overhaul.