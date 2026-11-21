A former first overall pick who once slugged his way to a .920 OPS now heads home to Southern California after hitting .227 with 15 homers in 2026. The Los Angeles Dodgers pounced on the right-handed infield bat from the Minnesota Twins, banking on a bounce-back after a rough, injury-scarred stretch in the Twin Cities.

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The name behind that stat line is infielder Royce Lewis, the player the Twins once built their future around, and Friday’s deal sent him west. MLB reporter Matthew Crory shared the news on X, crediting New York Post insider Jon Heyman. “Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, hit .309 with a .920 OPS and 15 HR in 58 games in 2023.”

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The surprise comes from who Lewis used to be. Once the face of Minnesota’s next generation, he slashed .227/.287/.380 with 15 homers and 57 RBI across a career-high 125 games in 2026, good for a .667 OPS. He hit .163 through his first 119 plate appearances, was optioned to Triple-A in May, and became a non-tender candidate at a projected $5.1 million arbitration salary.

Los Angeles has walked this road before. Former Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux returned from a torn ACL in 2024, moved back to second base and slashed .304/.390/.508 after the break once coaches simplified his setup.

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Not every slumping bat recovered in Los Angeles, though. Outfielder Cody Bellinger, the 2019 National League MVP, was non-tendered by the Dodgers after 2022 and then hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers for the Chicago Cubs in 2023.

The Dodgers want the Lux version, and the swing data shows what they are betting on. Lewis saw his whiff rate climb from 27.3 percent in 2023 to 32.8 percent in 2026, and he hit .187/.207/.261 over his final 140 plate appearances, so a simpler approach is the target.

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Health remains the biggest variable. Lewis has torn his right ACL twice, landed on the injured list 11 times, and appeared in only 383 games across five seasons with the Twins, which kept him from stringing together a full season.

Roster math sealed the decision for Minnesota. Infielder Brooks Lee, a Gold Glove finalist at third base, hit 24 homers with 83 RBI, while first baseman Kody Clemens added 27 homers and 81 RBI. Friday’s non-tender deadline left little room to keep Lewis.

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Minnesota got two lottery tickets back. Right-hander Bobby Miller, a 2020 first-round pick, went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 2023 but has thrown only 12 1/3 major league innings over the past two seasons. He still has two minor league options, so the Twins can stash him in Triple-A.

Catcher Francisco Espinoza, 19, offers the longer runway. He hit .317/.411/.422 in 190 plate appearances with a 12.6 percent walk rate, though he threw out only 12 percent of base stealers, so the Twins can let him develop slowly.

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With the Twins’ side settled, the bigger question belongs to Los Angeles, where Lewis must carve out at-bats in a crowded infield.

How Royce Lewis fits into the Dodgers’ 2027 roster

Los Angeles Dodgers opened the winter needing a right-handed bat to replace retired utility infielder Miguel Rojas. Lewis fits that profile, having logged 82 games at first base and 16 at second in 2026, so he can move around the diamond without disrupting the lineup card.

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Platoon work looks like his clearest path. First baseman Freddie Freeman is 37, and third baseman Max Muncy is 36, both left-handed. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani holds the designated hitter spot, which leaves no DH days to rest either veteran. Lewis posted a 104 wRC+ against lefties in 2026, which supports the plan.

Second base offers another door. Lewis taking those reps frees utility man Tommy Edman to rotate across center field, second base and shortstop, the super-utility role that suits him best over a full season. Shortstop Mookie Betts is not expected to move, so Lewis would only back him up occasionally.

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The luxury tax adds a layer. Los Angeles imposes a 110 percent tax on him, pushing his real cost past $10 million. Club control through 2028 gives the front office two seasons to see whether he can stay healthy.

Whether Royce Lewis stays healthy is now the only question that matters to the Dodgers, as the role is waiting for him. If the right-handed infielder can recapture even part of his 2023 form, Los Angeles will have turned a Twins castoff into a versatile weapon at a minimal price.