Dodgers Manager Clears Air on Shohei Ohtani’s All-Star Game Responsibilities After Strong Personal Milestone

Shohei Ohtani‘s two-way role has probably drawn more criticism than support, and the concern is understandable given his injury history. Just last week, he was dealing with discomfort in his right biceps, and he has also battled leg and biceps injuries in the past. With that in mind, Dave Roberts quickly shifted into precautionary mode. And given that the Dodgers are first in the NL West, protecting their superstar is a priority. So, when questions about Ohtani’s All-Star Game responsibilities came up, the manager offered a straightforward answer.

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“I do think that when you’re Shohei, you understand; he understands the responsibility he has. So, I do think that there’s a middle ground for what’s best for him, what potentially could be downside, but also what’s best for the game. So don’t see him in the Home Run Derby. Don’t see him pitching, but I do see him taking a bat or two,” Dave Roberts said before the game against the Colorado Rockies.

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The Dodgers will have 4 fan-selected starters at the All-Star Game that is slated to take place on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park. After Phase 1 of voting, Ohtani was named an All-Star. Following Phase 2, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Andy Pages joined him in the National League’s starting lineup.

For the Dodgers’ two-way star, this will be the sixth All-Star appearance, but that is not the only interesting fact. This was also his first time leading the Majors in overall votes during Phase 1. Additionally, he is the third Dodger to be the overall leading vote-getter since the fan ballot returned in 1970, joining Davey Lopes (1980) and Cody Bellinger (2019).

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Coming back, as Roberts mentioned already, the 32-year-old is only expected to hit and not pitch. In fact, his selection also happened as a pitcher. Even before the All-Star selections were made public, the logistics of Ohtani pitching in the Midsummer Classic were complicated. As per MLB.com, Roberts thought that Ohtani “would have to be the starting pitcher in order to also be in the starting lineup as the DH.”

Imago May 20, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Additionally, the ongoing season happens to be Ohtani’s first full-time pitching schedule since his second Tommy John surgery in 2023. So it is only understandable why his club would push for as much rest as he can get during the All-Star weekend. Across his six consecutive All-Star appearances, Ohtani has pitched in the All-Star Game only once. Back in 2021 at Coors Field, he started for the AL, which was also the site of his only Home Run Derby appearance.

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During last Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres, the Japanese phenom was replaced by a pitch hitter in the seventh inning after he complained of tightness in his right biceps during his hits in the bottom of the sixth inning. And just as a precautionary measure, Roberts gave him Saturday off and even voiced the possibility of skipping the next pitching start.

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And now, in the second game against the Colorado Rockies, Ohtani is back after his right biceps responded well to treatment. Now that things appear to be going in the right direction, the Dodgers will continue with caution as far as Ohtani is concerned in what is already expected to be his longest run in the Dodgers blue.

While Ohtani’s limited role during the All-Star Game may not make fans very happy, he just did something that might.

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Shohei Ohtani does what most baseball players dream of

Entering Tuesday’s matchup against the Rockies, all eyes were on Ohtani as he had a personal milestone looming. And well, if you are even a tad bit familiar with Mr. Ohtani’s game, then you know that it was only a matter of time before he reached his 300th career home run.

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A leadoff shot against the Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen made him the first Japanese-born player in the majors to reach the milestone. This was also his 20th homer of the season, which also happened to be a 409-foot line drive to center on a 2-0 pitch. And just like that, he hit his 31st career leadoff homer and seventh this season.

Now that is surely impressive, and teammate Freddie Freeman was probably in as much awe as the viewers as he bowed to the Japanese as he made his way back to the dugout.

What is more, the 300-homer club now sees Ohtani as the 170th member.

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That is some high to enter the All-Star Game, which is still nearly a week away.