Dave Roberts has won three World Series titles and five NL Pennants, a resume that speaks for itself. But this week, a military foundation honored him for something no trophy measures. While the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short of completing a historic three-peat this year, the disappointment hasn’t overshadowed the leadership and determination that brought the franchise to the top. Managing a star-studded, big-market team like the Dodgers comes with enormous expectations, and Roberts has repeatedly delivered when it mattered most.

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Now, that perseverance has earned recognition beyond the baseball diamond, with the Navy SEAL Foundation honoring the Dodgers skipper with an award that celebrates his commitment, grit, and leadership.

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“Congratulations to Dave Roberts on receiving the Fire in the Gut Award from the NAVY Seal Foundation. The award is one of the highest honors presented by the Navy SEAL Foundation. It recognizes individuals who show exceptional grit, selfless leadership, and resilience in adversity,” Dodgers Nation shared via X.

The Fire in the Gut Award recognizes exceptional grit, selfless leadership, and resilience, traits the Navy SEAL Foundation saw in Roberts. It originates from the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community’s Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training, where graduating classes vote on the peer who best exemplifies grit and selfless teamwork.

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The Navy SEAL Foundation, established in 2000 to support NSW warriors, veterans, and their families, adopted the Fire in the Gut Award as one of its highest civilian honors.

On Thursday, Kennedy Wilson chairman and CEO William J. McMorrow presented the award to Roberts on stage, while retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis served as the evening’s keynote speaker. And for the unversed, Roberts has a close personal tie to the military, as his late father, Waymon Roberts, served in the United States Marine Corps.

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‘Roberts’ career is a study in grit. His 2004 ALCS stolen base, his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2010, and his navigation of high-stakes Dodgers expectations all reflect the resilience the Navy SEAL Foundation honored. On the other hand, he has maintained a deep respect for armed forces members and veterans throughout his career. He has also actively used his platform to partner with the foundation and advocate for mental health and support resources for service members.

Talking about Dave Roberts’ grit, in his 2016 rookie managerial debut, Roberts guided the Dodgers to an NL West title and earned NL Manager of the Year despite setting an MLB record with 28 players placed on the injured list. He repeated that feat during the 2024 World Series run, creatively managing a heavily depleted pitching staff through bullpen games to defeat the Yankees.

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After enduring back-to-back World Series losses in 2017 and 2018, and early playoff exits in 2022 and 2023, Roberts absorbed intense public scrutiny without losing his clubhouse. He channeled those setbacks into three World Series championships (2020, 2024, and 2025), including rallying from a 3–1 deficit in the 2020 NLCS and winning an extra-inning Game 7 in Toronto in 2025.

So, while the 3x World Series rings will always be the recognition of Roberts’ successful on-field management, his latest award recognizes the traits that always stayed behind the scenes. Yet his challenge this offseason is something different and demands another season of grit and resilience.

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Dave Roberts has the greater challenge this offseason

The Dodgers were typically associated with an aggressive offseason. Blockbuster deals and big names landing were all that defined the franchise. This time, the situation is different. The Dodgers entered the offseason not as defending World Series champions, and their owner Mark Walter’s legal turmoil may have restricted their free flow of cash.

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So, Dave Roberts’ challenge this time is to rearm his roster without going berserk.

Moreover, Los Angeles fielded MLB’s oldest group of position players in 2026 (averaging 30.9 years old). With core stars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Will Smith needing more regular rest, and veteran infielder Miguel Rojas retiring, Roberts has to smoothly blend top prospects like outfielder Josue De Paula and infielder Alex Freeland into everyday roles without disrupting clubhouse chemistry.

While Edwin Díaz and Tanner Scott anchor the back end, key middle relievers including Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips, and Blake Treinen hit free agency. Roberts will need to establish new high-leverage roles for younger or returning arms after the bullpen struggled in the NLCS.

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One more time for Roberts to showcase his grit and determination around baseball.