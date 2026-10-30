Dodgers Manager Draws Heat After Latest Words on “Starving” Brewers Backfire

The Dodgers entered the 2026 postseason chasing a third straight World Series title. Instead, their championship run ended with a four-game sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. Days after the elimination, manager Dave Roberts admitted the Dodgers had been outplayed in every area. But his comments about Milwaukee’s hunger quickly became the bigger talking point among Dodgers fans.

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“Since when does winning a championship give you permission to want the next one less than a team like the Brewers?” said Doug McKain, pushing back at Dave Roberts.

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Doug McKain was among those who questioned the meaning behind Roberts’ remarks. His criticism centered on why a team with the Dodgers’ resources and championship experience would appear less hungry than the Brewers.

Speaking with ESPN’s Buster Olney, Roberts said, “I’ve really loved the way the Brewers are playing.” He then added, “I know our guys were hungry, but the Brewers were starving.”

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The comment reflected Milwaukee’s urgency after losing to the Dodgers in the 2025 NLCS, when the Dodgers swept them. However, many interpreted Roberts’ words as an admission that Milwaukee wanted the championship more.

That reaction came after a series in which the Dodgers struggled to match Milwaukee’s execution.

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The Brewers won Game 1, 2-1, before taking Game 2, 7-4, and Game 3, 6-2. They completed the sweep with a 6-4 victory in Game 4, leaving the Dodgers with just 11 runs across four games. The Dodgers had entered the series with championship experience, but their offense repeatedly failed to deliver when opportunities appeared. Their seven runs through the first three games left little room for the pitching staff.

Freddie Freeman had just 1 hit and batted with a .071 average, Mookie Betts batted with an average of .200, and Max Muncy batted with an average of .167.

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The numbers made the defeat difficult to explain away as one bad night.

The Dodgers’ 4-for-27 with runners in scoring position meant they left 23 scoring chances on the table. The Brewers consistently found ways to capitalize.

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In Game 1, the Dodgers stranded runners and grounded into double plays, missing chances to change the result (1-for-6 with RISP). Game 2 brought another frustrating performance, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto exited early and Milwaukee’s offense created separation.

By Game 3, the Brewers had taken control, and the Dodgers faced elimination without finding a reliable response.

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Game 4 offered a brief chance for the Dodgers to extend the series.

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer, giving the Dodgers a moment to believe they could force another game. But Milwaukee answered, eventually taking the lead and closing out the series. The Dodgers’ bullpen could not protect the game, and the Brewers delivered the final blow.

The Dodgers bullpen posted a dismal 4.50 ERA during the 4-game NLCS sweep and a 1.27 WHIP in the postseason, completely failing to hold leads in multiple high-leverage situations. In contrast, the Brewers deployed a flawless, shutdown relief unit that pitched to a microscopic 1.33 ERA in 40⅔ innings before coming to the World Series.

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The comeback never arrived, ending the Dodgers’ bid for a three-peat.

Even Ohtani could not change the larger pattern.

Roberts’ comments also raised questions because of the culture the Dodgers have built. The organization has repeatedly emphasized winning championships and sustaining success beyond one season.

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“If the Dodgers don’t win the World Series, I think we’d all feel we’ve failed accomplishing our goal,” Dave Roberts had said in March of 2024.

But it looks like that has changed now.

In 2023, Dodgers’ reliever Evan Phillips said, “The expectation here, every single year, is to win ballgames and win championships. I think when you set that standard, you have to live up to it, you have to work to live up to it.”

The Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 and 2025, reached three consecutive NLCS, and have made 14 straight postseason appearances. With that track record, the expectation is not simply reaching October, but competing for the title every year.

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That standard makes the sweep more painful for fans, especially after the team looked positioned to make history. The loss also ended a chance to join the Yankees in the 3-peat lane.

For a team built around sustained success, the abrupt ending carried greater weight. The comments by Roberts created an uncomfortable contrast between Milwaukee’s desperation and the Dodgers’ expectations. For fans, it became another reason to question how the Dodgers approached the NLCS in 2026.

The Brewers had their own motivation after being swept by the Dodgers in the previous NLCS.

They completed 2026 with the best regular-season record in baseball and carried that confidence into October. Their sweep showed that urgency alone was not the difference; they also executed better in key moments.

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For the Dodgers, the challenge now is turning that admission into meaningful changes before another championship opportunity goes begging.