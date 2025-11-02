Dodgers Manager Drops Unexpected Truth About Miguel Rojas’ Wife After $11,000,000 Star Saves World Series For LA

Game 7 of the World Series had all the makings of a baseball classic. The Dodgers trailed the Blue Jays 4–3 heading into the top of the ninth, down to their final two outs. With one on, a full count, and one out, Miguel Rojas—who had barely featured all series—stepped up and delivered the most unexpected hit of his career. Rojas sent Jeff Hoffman’s slider soaring over the left-field wall, tying the game and breathing life back into Los Angeles’ championship hopes.

The $11 million veteran had only hit two home runs since the All-Star break, yet his timing could not have been more perfect. Fans and analysts erupted in praise, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had the most touching—and surprising—reaction of the night.

Speaking with Fox Sports: MLB after the game, Roberts shared an anecdote that quickly spread across social media. “You know, it’s funny. I just heard a story, just before I came on set—his wife told him he was gonna hit a home run in the World Series,” Roberts said. “And he wasn’t even playing, and she kept telling him, ‘Miguel, you’re gonna hit a home run.’ He’s like, ‘Babe, I’m not even playing.’”

Rojas had sat out the entire series until Game 6, making the moment even more surreal. Roberts added, “Yesterday he played—didn’t homer. Today she told him, ‘Miguel, you’re gonna hit a home run today,’ and sure enough.” Whether it was foresight, faith, or just the power of unwavering support, his wife’s prediction came true on the sport’s biggest stage.

That single swing not only tied the game but shifted the tides entirely. In the bottom of the ninth, with the Jays threatening again, Rojas made one more defining play.

USA Today’s Bob Nightingale described it perfectly: “When the Blue Jays rallied in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with one out, Rojas speared Daulton Vargas’ bouncer, and off-balance, threw a perfect strike to the plate, just nailing Isiah Kiner-Falefa.” The play prevented the Jays from retaking the lead and preserved the Dodgers’ chance at history.

Two innings later, Will Smith launched a solo home run in the eleventh to give Los Angeles its first lead of the game, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto closed it out with a masterful ninth-inning performance. The Dodgers took Game 7 by a 5–4 score, sealing their second consecutive World Series championship. They became the first team since the 1998–2000 Yankees to win back-to-back titles—and Miguel Rojas became the unexpected hero destined for October lore.

But as the Dodgers celebrated a prophecy fulfilled, across the field stood a team—and one man—haunted by heartbreak.

Jeff Hoffman takes full blame as the Blue Jays’ dreams slip away

For Toronto reliever Jeff Hoffman, the defining moment was brutal. The right-hander, who had pitched brilliantly all year, gave up the game-tying homer to a player few expected to even see the plate. After the game, Hoffman faced reporters and accepted responsibility.

“It s*cks. Supposed to end differently,” he admitted. “Was just one pitch. I cost everybody here a World Series ring. It feels pretty s–tty.”

His remarks struck a chord. Accountability is rare in moments of heartbreak, and while Hoffman earned respect for his honesty, the pain was unmistakable. Still, Toronto’s defeat wasn’t his fault alone.

The Blue Jays had plenty of chances to extend their lead earlier in the game. They went just 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 men on base. Even after Rojas’ ninth-inning homer, they loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half—and again had the go-ahead run on third in the 11th. Each time, they came up empty.

Hoffman’s self-blame became symbolic of the team’s collective downfall. It wasn’t one pitch that cost Toronto the series—it was their repeated failure to capitalize when it mattered most.

In the end, Game 7 of the 2025 World Series wasn’t defined by one at-bat, one pitch, or one player. It was a testament to baseball’s unpredictable beauty, where fortunes can turn in an instant. The Dodgers seized every ounce of opportunity, turning a near-certain loss into a night of glory.

While Toronto will be left wondering what might have been, Los Angeles will forever remember Miguel Rojas’ swing—the home run that saved a season—and a story made even sweeter by a wife’s unwavering belief.