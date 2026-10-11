Dodgers Manager Raises Concerns Over Shohei Ohtani Ahead of Crucial NLCS Opener



For the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani’s bat has become a puzzle that even Dave Roberts couldn’t solve. After experimenting with the No. 2, No. 4, and No. 5 spots, Roberts has yet to find the right formula, as Ohtani has managed just a .154 batting average through four NLDS games. A stolen base and a walk in Game 4 offered a small glimmer of hope, but the power that makes Ohtani so dangerous remains missing. Ahead of the NLCS opener, the Dodgers may restore him to his familiar No. 2 spot or keep him lower in the order. Even Roberts appears to be concerned.

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“Dave Roberts said he’s still not sure whether Shohei Ohtani will slide back up to the second spot in the order or if he will hit fourth or fifth like he did at the end of the NLDS,” MLB insider Fabian Ardaya shared via X.

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2026 proved to be an injury-laden season for Shohei Ohtani.

He has been fighting through persistent right biceps and left knee injuries that landed him on the Injured List in September. The physical toll severely hampered his power; he hadn’t hit a home run since August 18. Roberts hoped a lower spot would ease pressure and give him a different look at the game.

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“I was going to come to you in September and say, Why don’t you hit me seventh?” Ohtani was also on the same page in batting down the order.

However, things remained the same.

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While hitting 5th in Game 3, Ohtani went hitless (0-for-2) but managed to reach base twice via a walk and a catcher’s interference. Yet, even with his cold bat, Ohtani is too talented to bench.

“Number one: you have to keep running him out there,” Roberts said. “When you write a player in the lineup, that shows you have confidence in them. For us to win eight more games, we’re going to need Shohei.”

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Ohtani’s .333 average in the 2025 World Series, with 3 homers and a 4-for-4 Game 3, proves he remains the Dodgers’ most consistent bat.

Roberts must now decide whether to keep Ohtani lower or restore him to second. The Milwaukee Brewers announced Jacob Misiorowski as their Game 1 starter. Notably, Ohtani has a career .400 batting average (2-for-5) against Misiorowski.

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Ohtani and Misiorowski last faced off in August, when the Dodgers slugger went 1-for-3 with an RBI. While Misiorowski won the first battle with a 103.8 mph swinging strikeout, Ohtani got revenge later by drilling a 100.3 mph fastball into the right-field corner for a run-scoring triple.

So, the Dodgers could place Ohtani at second, hoping for his comeback hit against the Brewers’ ace. If not, they still have Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts at the top two spots for lineup protection.