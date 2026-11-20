Mark Walter will still have stakes in the Dodgers but could soon complete another major sports sale with the Padres’ owners. The record-setting figure has made headlines, but the deal arrives during a period of major changes across Walter’s portfolio. Now, fans are questioning what might be behind those decisions.

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“Dodgers owner Mark Walter is nearing a deal to sell the Los Angeles Sparks to Padres owners Jose Feliciano and Kwanza Jones for around $750 million,” reported Dodgers Nation, quoting Sportico. Sportico reported a record $750 million price, surpassing the Connecticut Sun’s $300 million sale earlier this year. The deal reportedly includes a $150 million practice facility opening in 2027.

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The Sparks went 16-28 games this season and missed the playoffs six years running—yet Walter is selling for a record price. Yet, the reported $750 million price stands above Sportico’s earlier $400 million team valuation. Walter’s ownership group bought the Sparks for approximately $10 million in 2014, alongside Magic Johnson. The difference makes this reported sale especially significant for the franchise and its supporters. Reports linked Walter’s Lakers sale to raising cash amid scrutiny of his insurance businesses. That suggests a wider financial unwind, not a proven pattern among sports owners facing investigations.

“We’ve owned this, the Sparks, for a few years. We haven’t made a dime. It’s been a tough go for the WNBA.” Johnson also recalled the group discussing a sale before choosing to keep the team. Those comments carry fresh meaning as Mark Walter reportedly prepares to sell for a record price. Still, losing seasons and financial struggles do not fully explain the timing of this decision.

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Mark Walter has reshaped his sports portfolio, agreeing to sell his Lakers stake and Chelsea shares. He also exited French club Strasbourg and reportedly explored selling his Cadillac Formula 1 interest. These sales coincide with federal and SEC investigations into Walter’s insurance businesses, specifically whether affiliated loans and disclosures were properly reported to regulators. No fraud finding or criminal charge against Walter has emerged, and his company denies wrongdoing.

Bloomberg reported that the investigations prompted Mark Walter to reshape his sports holdings, though each sale differs. That context places the Sparks deal within a much wider change across Walter’s investments. For fans, the reported sale raises questions about which teams Walter plans to keep.

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Fans are unhappy with Mark Walter after another team sale

“Lock him up! That’s crossing the line,” one fan wrote, expressing anger toward Walter.

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The reported $750 million sale to Padres owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones sets a WNBA record, surpassing the Connecticut Sun’s $300 million deal. But fans appear more concerned about Walter’s investigations than the Sparks’ financial struggles.

“Mark and the fraudulent Dodgers in trouble,” another fan wrote, connecting Walter with allegations.

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Federal prosecutors and the SEC are examining whether Walter’s insurance businesses properly disclosed affiliated investments to regulators and policyholders. No fraud finding or criminal charge against Walter has been announced, and his company denies wrongdoing.

TWG Global stated, “Despite what has been reported, there has been no fraud.”

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“What the heck is happening with him?” another supporter asked as Walter’s portfolio changes.

He sold his majority Lakers stake in a reported $12.5 billion transaction earlier this year. Walter also sold his 13% Chelsea stake and exited French club Strasbourg. Reports have also discussed a possible sale of his Cadillac Formula 1 interest.

“This guy is selling everything. Are the Dodgers next?” one fan asked.

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That question reflects why the Sparks deal has become part of a bigger conversation. Walter reportedly retains his 27% controlling stake in the Dodgers, with no reported plans to sell. One fan acknowledged his past impact before criticizing the Lakers and Sparks sales.

“I appreciate everything that happened for the Dodgers under him,” the fan wrote. “But really this and the Lakers sales s**k a**. Just go to prison and take one for the team, big dog. Don’t f**k with LA’s teams to save yourself.”

The Sparks finished 2026 at 16-28 and missed the playoffs for 6 consecutive seasons. Magic Johnson previously said the ownership group struggled to make money from the franchise. Still, the reported $750 million price exceeds Sportico’s earlier $400 million team valuation.

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For these fans, the sale raises questions about Walter’s wider troubles, not basketball alone.