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Dodgers Nation Left Mourning as 2X World Series Champion Passes Away at 80

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Apr 8, 2026 | 3:26 PM EDT

HomeMLB

Dodgers Nation Left Mourning as 2X World Series Champion Passes Away at 80

Karthik Sri Hari KC

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 3:26 PM EDT

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It has not been a good couple of days for the Los Angeles Dodgers fraternity. First, one of the Dodgers’ clubhouse leaders, Miguel Rojas’s father, passed away. And now it is a 2-time World Series winner who has passed away.

The Dodgers reported saying that, “The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80.”

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The Dodgers announced Davey Lopes died Wednesday at age 80, ending decades-long ties with the franchise. He rejoined Los Angeles as first-base coach from 2011 through 2015, guiding baserunning improvements.

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That tenure followed an earlier decade where he played ten seasons and reached four World Series.

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Across MLB, Lopes remains remembered for 557 steals with 83 percent success and 1023 runs. He set a postseason mark, stealing 10 bases without being caught during the 1981 championship run. While no cause was released, teammates and fans mourned as the organization extended its condolences.

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

1,464 Articles

Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

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