Dodgers Nation Left Mourning as 2X World Series Champion Passes Away at 80

It has not been a good couple of days for the Los Angeles Dodgers fraternity. First, one of the Dodgers’ clubhouse leaders, Miguel Rojas’s father, passed away. And now it is a 2-time World Series winner who has passed away.

The Dodgers reported saying that, “The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80.”

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The Dodgers announced Davey Lopes died Wednesday at age 80, ending decades-long ties with the franchise. He rejoined Los Angeles as first-base coach from 2011 through 2015, guiding baserunning improvements.

That tenure followed an earlier decade where he played ten seasons and reached four World Series.

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Across MLB, Lopes remains remembered for 557 steals with 83 percent success and 1023 runs. He set a postseason mark, stealing 10 bases without being caught during the 1981 championship run. While no cause was released, teammates and fans mourned as the organization extended its condolences.