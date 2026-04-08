Dodgers Nation Left Mourning as 2X World Series Champion Passes Away at 80

It has not been a good couple of days for the Los Angeles Dodgers fraternity. First, one of the Dodgers’ clubhouse leaders, Miguel Rojas’s father, passed away. And now it is a 2-time World Series winner who has passed away.
The Dodgers reported saying that, “The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80.”
The Dodgers announced Davey Lopes died Wednesday at age 80, ending decades-long ties with the franchise. He rejoined Los Angeles as first-base coach from 2011 through 2015, guiding baserunning improvements.
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That tenure followed an earlier decade where he played ten seasons and reached four World Series.
The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80. Lopes was a member of the team’s record-setting infield of the 1970s and 1980s and one of the finest basestealers in MLB history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dJkOk0CWbP
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 8, 2026
Across MLB, Lopes remains remembered for 557 steals with 83 percent success and 1023 runs. He set a postseason mark, stealing 10 bases without being caught during the 1981 championship run. While no cause was released, teammates and fans mourned as the organization extended its condolences.