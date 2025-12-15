brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/MLB

Dodgers Nation Mourn the Tragic Passing of Hollywood Icon Rob Reiner & Wife at LA Home

ByKinjal Talreja

Dec 15, 2025 | 2:43 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/MLB

Dodgers Nation Mourn the Tragic Passing of Hollywood Icon Rob Reiner & Wife at LA Home

ByKinjal Talreja

Dec 15, 2025 | 2:43 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Hollywood and political figures collectively have expressed shock and paid tribute after acclaimed director Rob Reiner and his spouse, Michele, were tragically found dead in their Los Angeles home. The couple, 78 and 68, were pronounced dead this Sunday in their upscale neighborhood. The Dodgers also extended their sincere condolences for the loss of the long-time devoted fan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Dodgers express our deep sorrow and share our condolences over the passing of longtime fan Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele,” the Dodgers’ official X handle posted.

Major League Baseball also joined in mourning the passing of the widely regarded figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele. An Emmy Award-winning actor and Academy Award-nominated director, Reiner was an avid baseball fan. The Bronx native and Los Angeles resident was a longtime Dodgers fan. Reiner made numerous appearances at ballparks around the country and often inserted baseball references into his films. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” MLB shared on X after the loss.

The death has left netizens stunned and grieving.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved