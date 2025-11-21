Dodgers’ $182M Star Caught Trolling Vladdy Jr. on Livestream, Sparking Blue Jays Fans’ Outrage

The Dodgers’ $182 million star is touring his World Series trophy all over the place. While the Dodgers pitcher is certainly enjoying all the winning feels, he may want to pull back one joke he made about Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. while streaming live. Let’s say the regret was instant.

Snell was on a Twitch live stream when a fan started trolling him about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. torching him in the World Series.

Snell fired back instantly. “He’s in Cancun. Go pick him up, and then come over here and tell me that,” he said. It was a solid burn, especially since Guerrero Jr. actually was in Cancun with his family right after the series. He even posted a video of a private jet on the way there.

Snell quickly regretted it.

“Don’t clip it… Let me live my life, please! He had a great series.” Yes, Vladdy sure had a great one!

Guerrero Jr. turned plenty of pitchers into his “daddy” this postseason, but Snell actually wasn’t one of them. For the record, Guerrero Jr. went just 2-for-9 with a homer and three walks against Snell, despite hitting over .400 throughout the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers ace was only recently ripped for the excuses he made after the game 5 loss. Some people chalked up Snell’s World Series struggles to a gritty Blue Jays lineup that puts the ball in play and grinds pitchers down.

But Snell didn’t quite see it that way. “I mean, they didn‘t really get to me. First pitch of the game—97 fastball up and in, he [Davis Schneider] hits it 98, it goes out. Pretty unlucky. And then Vlad [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.], that‘s just a bad pitch. … And then after that, pretty smooth sailing. Figured out their lineup, what they like to do.” Snell said after the Dodgers’ 6-1 loss in Game 5.

Fans from across the league weren’t buying Snell’s explanation. Then Snell was asked why he stopped throwing his fastball after giving up that first-inning homer to Guerrero. And now, once again, he’s catching heat for his latest comments about Vladdy.

Fans react to Dodgers ace’s comment on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

As soon as the livestream clip hit social media, Blue Jays fans made it clear they weren’t thrilled with Blake Snell’s remarks. “Bro was the worst pitcher in the entire World Series & got absolutely demolished by us twice, chased a ring that he contributed absolutely nothing to & thinks he can talk lmfao.” A fan noted.

Apparently, after giving up five runs in 6.2 innings against the Blue Jays in Game 5, a 6-1 loss for the Dodgers, Blake Snell chalked his struggles up to “bad luck.”

That didn’t sit well with fans, and it only made the backlash louder. “This guy should give back his ring. He’s the one player who actually made it harder for the Dodgers. Probably the first player in World Series history to lose a game in 3 pitches.”

Well, the two-time Cy Young winner was electric for most of the postseason. However, dropping both Game 1 and Game 5 of the World Series hurt his narrative.

He did bounce back with 1.1 clutch, scoreless innings in Game 7. But let’s be honest, if Yoshinobu Yamamoto hadn’t delivered that heroic performance on the mound, Dodgers fans might be looking at Snell very differently right now. “Genuinely, who cares lol? He pitched like s—- during the WS but still won; Vladdy played great and lost. It’s a team game at the end of the day.”

To be fair to Snell, he didn’t shy away from giving credit where it was due. He praised Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who went off in the postseason, hitting an unreal .397 with eight homers and 15 RBIs in just 18 games.

Another fan quipped, “Not a swell guy, but this is funny.” It was clearly just a lighthearted jab from Snell. It’s something Guerrero probably won’t even care about.

Fans, on the other hand, aren’t taking it quite as casually. Their frustration with the Dodgers’ star pitcher keeps growing. “He is in Cancun” doesn’t work when the guy played in Game 7 of the WS. You’re in Cancun, too! Season’s over, all the same!” Now moving forward, the Blue Jays will face the Dodgers early next season, with Snell and the crew heading to Toronto for a three-game series from April 6 to 8.

And if Snell ends up starting one of those games, you can bet the boos will be loud and clear.