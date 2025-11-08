Dodgers $140M Star Draws Bizarre Megan Thee Stallion Comparison as Viral Question Sparks Buzz

The Dodgers’ $140 million star delivered the biggest swing of all during the 4-hour, 7-minute winner-takes-it-home decisive game, as he admitted, “You dream of those moments… I’ll remember that forever.” Oh, he will for sure. Will Smith smashed a solo homer in extra innings, giving the Dodgers a lead they held onto to clinch their second straight World Series title. There’s a reason he’s being called a ‘World Series Hero,’ and when his knees got compared to Megan Thee Stallion’s during an interview, it honestly made perfect sense.

On Wednesday morning, Dodgers catcher Will Smith spent some time working at a Raising Cane’s in Hollywood, all to raise money for his charity, Catching Hope. After wrapping up his shift, Smith spoke to the media. Reporters emphasized how impressive it was to see him catch for 18 innings straight. Rightfully so, Smith was praised for his ridiculously strong knees for holding up that long. He was even asked if he had some secret conditioning routine to survive that position.

Then came the fun part.

They brought up Megan Thee Stallion, known for her famously strong knees, and asked if Smith thought he could go toe-to-toe with her. “No chance on that one, but yeah. No, it’s nothing specific, probably. It’s just a lot of different stuff in the weight room, taking care of the body,” Smith said.

“I started cramping up in the 13th inning, so maybe I could have been a little more in shape and not been cramping up. But yeah, we did a good job getting bananas and hydration and getting worked on in between innings. We just kept fighting as a team, and yeah, you just keep going.”

As one of the younger stars in the Dodgers’ All-Star core, Smith’s role in the lineup is truly crucial. He’s coming off the 2025 season, where he posted career highs in batting average (.296) and OPS (.901), all while missing most of September and the start of the playoffs with a broken hand.

He was met with roaring cheers from hundreds of fans at a Raising Cane’s event on Sunset and Highland. Just as he stepped onto the makeshift stage, the crowd erupted into chants of “We want Will!” So it wasn’t exactly surprising when news broke that the Dodgers star’s home run balls could cost a fortune.

The Dodgers’ Game 7 World Series home run balls could fetch over $1 million at auction

For the next two weeks, SCP Auctions is putting some of the most valuable pieces of recent baseball history up for grabs.

Among them is Shohei Ohtani’s second homer from Game 4 of the NLCS. And also, Miguel Rojas’ clutch ninth-inning blast that pushed Game 7 of the World Series into extras and Will Smith’s unforgettable home run that sealed the Dodgers’ championship win.

The last two balls are expected to bring in a huge payday. According to SCP Auctions COO Michael Keys, market trends indicate that Rojas’ ball could sell for several hundred thousand dollars, while Smith’s is projected to go for even more.

“Will Smith’s go-ahead, I believe, is a seven-figure ball,” he told NBC News.

Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam ball from Game 1 of the 2024 World Series sold for $1.56 million last December.

But since Smith’s homer came in a do-or-die Game 7, the one that clinched the Dodgers’ championship, Keys believes it could easily top that figure. “I don’t hesitate to say that Will Smith’s (ball) has got to be at least seven figures based on the Freeman Game 1 walk-off last year that didn’t even seal the victory for the series,” he said. Let’s see if that really happens.