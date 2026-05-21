Dodgers Outcast Involved in Scary Car Crash Amid MLB Return Bid

Few baseball careers have taken turns as unpredictable as Trevor Bauer’s. After being pushed out of MLB in 2021, Bauer bounced around some of the world’s biggest professional leagues while continuing to chase another shot in the majors. This year, he came closer than ever to an MLB return after signing with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League. But trouble surfaced again, with reports emerging that Bauer was involved in a car crash in Arizona on Wednesday.

“Trevor luckily avoided serious injury here. His car, not so much,” Ducks president Michael Pfaff shared via X.

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Bauer’s black McLaren was T-boned on Wednesday, leaving the car heavily mangled. The photos and videos shared of the accident spot showed scattered debris and police cars all around. While Bauer was seen remaining unhurt and cooperating with the first responders inspecting the totaled vehicle, it seems like the driver’s side of the car took the major hit.

As per TMZ, first responders confirmed that it was not the fault of Bauer, as he was driving 45 mph. The initial findings reported that Bauer’s car was T-boned by another driver trying to enter that roadway. An image shared by Bauer himself shows his damaged McLaren along with the other vehicle, and it seems like Bauer’s car smashed through glass inside a building following the collision.

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Fortunately, no serious injury or fatality was involved, and no one was taken to the hospital.

“Yesterday, if you told me a semi truck would total my McLaren, I would’ve believed you,” Bauer added. “If you told me it would happen on the [highway], I would’ve believed you. If you told me I’d walk away from it without even a scratch, I’d call you insane.”

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His involvement in a car crash is no new. Back in 2019, a semi-truck crashed into his parked McLaren.

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Bauer is currently out of action as he is in IL for back spasms. Till now, the Ducks have confirmed no schedule for his return. “Trevor is on the injured list and was receiving treatment for back spasms in Arizona (where he lives and his facility is) when he got into the accident today,” the Ducks said in a statement. “We spoke a little while ago, and thankfully, he is OK.”

This incident again took the spotlight on Trevor Bauer’s turbulent career. He was one of the best pitchers coming out of the MLB. In 2020, he won the NL Cy Young award for posting a 1.73 ERA season with the Reds.

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The Dodgers signed a three-year, $102 million contract with Bauer, but all came to a sudden halt in 2021 when Bauer faced barrages of allegations. MLB suspended him for a 324-game suspension that an arbitrator later cut to 194 games.

Bauer never returned to the MLB again. All these years, he played across the Mexican league and NPB, but remained hopeful about his MLB return. “I could put up a 0.00 ERA and strike out more people than Mason Miller, and it wouldn’t change anything,” Bauer said back in April. He finally returned to the US shore and signed with the Ducks.

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This season, Bauer has had a 4-1 record, a seven-inning no-hitter, and a 2.43 ERA with the Ducks. But is that enough to get a call from any MLB team? Trevor Bauer is hopeful, and so are we.

Trevor Bauer could be the next Max Scherzer

At 41, Max Scherzer is continuing his MLB career as a starting pitcher for the Blue Jays. He has shown he still has plenty of gas in the tank, maintaining an average fastball velocity around 93-94 mph. In the 2025 World Series, he finished with a 1-0 record, a 4.15 ERA, and 6 strikeouts over 8.2 innings pitched. Then Justin Verlander is still playing at 43, having signed a one-year contract to return to where his career started, the Tigers.

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So, there’s no reason for Trevor Bauer not to get a chance at 35, but only if he makes things clear with MLB. “I think he needs to clear up the issues with MLB first before he gets to this level. One thing with Trevor Bauer was that he went against MLB, and you can’t go against the hands that really feed you,” Albert Pujols said. “I had an opportunity to play with him with the Dodgers. Who doesn’t want to have Trevor Bauer on their team? Of course,”

Bauer’s current 2.43 ERA with the Ducks proves that he still could take the beatings in MLB. With teams like the Blue Jays and Cubs looking for a reliable arm due to their battered rotation, Bauer could be a good name. “I’m looking forward to competing in front of U.S. fans again this season,” Bauer said after signing with the Ducks.

Hopefully, MLB teams are looking at his recent numbers.