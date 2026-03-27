Dodgers Outcast Shares Terrifying Video After 100 MPH Head Impact

Few things are more frightening in baseball than a comebacker to the head, but it’s almost unheard of for the pitcher to share the footage himself. And that’s what the former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has done. While he has been out of MLB ballparks since 2023, he didn’t leave the sport, playing in the NPB and Mexican League. However, recently, things went wrong as Bauer was struck by a devastating 100 mph hit.

“I Got Hit In The Head by 100MPH…” Bauer shared via X.

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The 14-second clip shows a fastball from Bauer that came straight back at him after the bat made contact. According to Bauer, that line drive was around 100 MPH. What made it worse is that Bauer had no helmet on. And the ball hit him directly just below his right ear. The hit was so frightening that both the batter and the catcher hurried to check on him.

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While Bauer immediately stood up after taking the hit and seemed fine afterwards, such hits could cause a concussion. Maybe not a concussion, but it will surely leave Bauer with a sore head. So, one can expect Bauer to go through some medications and checkups before getting back into action. However, the energy and eagerness he showed in getting up and ready for the next pitch are something to admire.

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While he is 35 now and may have passed his prime, the clip shows Trevor Bauer is still at his best, throwing some fireballs. Even through his final MLB season in 2021, fans and analysts considered Bauer one of the game’s best arms. He won the 2020 NL Cy Young Award. He then backed it up in 2021 with a 2.59 ERA and 137 SOs.

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Most recently, Bauer showed his worth in 2024 when he pitched for the Diablos Rojos in the Mexican Baseball League. Bauer earned 2024 Mexican League Pitcher of the Year honors. He did so after finishing the season with a 10-0 record and a 2.48 ERA. However, despite the dominant performances, no MLB teams have picked him since the Dodgers released him in 2024.

Reason? Allegations and lawsuits against Bauer for sexual assault. That led to an internal investigation by MLB. He was later suspended for 324 games, which was further reduced to 194 games, but the Dodgers eventually released him. Since then, Bauer has been making some good numbers in different leagues. But as Bauer has settled all charges against him, a ray of hope is still there for his return.

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Trevor Bauer is ready for the second innings

While Bauer was suspended from MLB due to the assault charges against him, he has settled all by now. Reportedly, last year, a Los Angeles court ruled that the woman who filed the suit against Bauer violated the terms of their settlement.

As per a defamation charge filed by Trevor Bauer, the court ruled that the woman needs to pay Bauer over $300,000. And as Bauer is putting up some good numbers across the world, why not in MLB for a second chance?

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“I think I’m one of the best pitchers in the world. I think, talent-wise, I deserve to play in the MLB. Obviously, there are outside circumstances, so hopefully I’ll get a second chance, but I definitely expect to be playing,” Bauer said back in 2024. Sure, he was one of the MLB’s best arms. And that was proved when the Dodgers offered him $102 million for 3 years in 2021.

Last year, when the Yankees were reeling from the absence of Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole, Bauer’s name was rumored, but nothing concrete came out.

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But as 41-year-old Max Scherzer is back with the Blue Jays for 2026, there’s still scope left for Trevor Bauer to make a comeback. However, if Bauer’s 2025 stint in Japan is considered, it will be difficult for him to find a place in MLB again. Last year, he played with Yokohama DeNA BayStars and finished off with a 4.51 ERA and a 4-10 record.

So, let’s now see if any MLB teams accept these stats to fulfill Bauer’s wish for a second MLB innings.