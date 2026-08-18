Dodgers’ Owners Reportedly Set to Make Yet Another Billion-Dollar Move Just Days After Selling Lakers

Mark Walter took only 72 hours to finalise a deal to sell the Lakers. The decision came 14 months after Walter officially became the owner of the basketball team. However, it shocked the sports community when Walter suddenly sold the team for 12.5B, and profitted 2.5 billions from the sale. Now, only three days later, he is reportedly going to shrink his sports ownership portfolio even more. It starts with Chelsea FC

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According to a Financial Times report, Walter and his partner, Todd Boehly, are going to sell their minority stakes in the sports team to a group called Clearlake Capital. Boehly and Walter both enjoy an approximate 13% minority stake in the English team.

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“Dodgers owner Mark Walter and Todd Boehly are in talks to sell their shares in Chelsea to the majority owner, Clearlake Capital,” Dodgers Nation posted on X. The timing of these moves points directly to mounting legal pressure regarding Walter’s broader business ventures.

Over the years, Mark Walter has expanded his business into the world of sports. Aside from being the principal owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Walter is a stakeholder in multiple sports teams, including Chelsea FC (EPL), the Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), and RC Strasbourg Alsace (Ligue 1). However, it appears Walter is now selling his stakes in these sports organizations one team at a time.

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After the Lakers, England’s football club, Chelsea FC, will reportedly take the next hit. According to a Financial Times report, Walter and his partner, Todd Boehly, are going to sell their minority stakes in the sports team to a group called Clearlake Capital. Boehly and Walter both enjoyed a 12.8% minority stake in the English team.

If anyone still thinks that the Lakers’ sale was just a random business move, they might need to rethink. The Securities and Exchange Commission, alongside federal prosecutors, is currently investigating Walter’s insurance entities.

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Authorities are probing into Delaware Life Insurance Co. and Clear Spring Life & Annuity Co., along with Guggenheim Partners, over whether billions of dollars in private credit investments were improperly tied to Walter’s other businesses. Walter has not been charged with any crimes.

Analysts believe Walter is collecting liquid capital to prepare for potential regulatory actions, given that Guggenheim Partners previously paid a $20 million settlement to the SEC in 2015 over an undisclosed $50 million loan received by Boehly. Beyond the legal scrutiny, internal friction within Chelsea’s ownership group is also driving the potential sale.

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The rival co-owners have even reportedly wanted to buy each other out. Chelsea’s current ownership group acquired the club from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in 2022 on the condition that all partners must sign off on a sale to a new partner.

With both Walter and Boehly exploring the sale of their shares, Clearlake will have the major decision-making rights, though a pre-arranged governance clause keeps Boehly as the chairman of Chelsea until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

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The rapid liquidation of Walter’s assets has naturally brought a question mark over the Dodgers’ future, and specifically how it triggers a contractual safeguard for Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani and the key-man clause

After purchasing the Los Angeles Dodgers for $2.15 B in 2012, Walter and Guggenheim have worked extensively on team development. They have spent millions on renovations and recruiting the best players, even on ridiculously high contracts. One of them is Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

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The Dodgers have extensively enjoyed the returns from Ohtani’s deal. Not only did he bring international viewership, but he also played a significant role in their back-to-back World Series wins. His contract runs through 2033, and the Dodgers expect Ohtani to stay till then. But he has a unique opt-out clause, better known as a ‘key man’ clause in his contract. It directly connects his contract to the futures of Mark Walter and Andrew Friedman. He can terminate the contract if Walter or Friedman leaves the organization.

Walter had once said, “We hope we never, ever are going to sell it [Dodgers].”

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Now, with his team’s valuation reaching $7.8 B, per Forbes, it’s time to see whether Walter will make good on that promise. The potential impact of Walter’s asset liquidation on the Dodgers’ roster will loom over the franchise as the team takes the field against the Colorado Rockies on August 18, 2026.