Dodgers’ Part Owner and Tennis Icon Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Broadcaster

Long before stars like Shohei Ohtani defined the new era for the Los Angeles Dodgers, one voice had already become synonymous with the franchise. Vin Scully’s narration of every single moment with timeless grace made many fans and even players fall in love with the team and the game. And now a tennis legend has penned a heartfelt tribute to honor the broadcaster.

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“On this day in 1950, @TheVinScully called his first @Dodgers game,” Billie Jean King wrote on her X account.

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“He continued calling games for the Dodgers for a record-setting 67 years, longer than any broadcaster with a single team in professional sports history,” she added.

Vincent Edward Scully was the play-by-play announcer for the Dodgers since their Brooklyn days.

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Born in 1927, Scully started his career early with WFUV Radio, calling college football. He got his first break when CBS Radio director Red Barber hired him in 1949 at the age of 22. Vin called his first baseball game for the Dodgers on April 18, against the Phillies at Shibe Park.

His earlier experience helped him become the youngest person to call a World Series game in 1953. He was hardly 26 at that time.

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Known for his storytelling and poetic style, Vin Scully is often considered the greatest sportscaster of all time.

He called the Dodgers games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles until retiring in 2016. The Dodgers honored the legend with a walk-off win against the Rockies on September 25.

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Scully called all six World Series wins during his tenure with the Dodgers. He even became part of their seventh win by narrating the official World Series documentary in 2020.

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His voice was dearly missed during the franchise’s repeat championship as Vin passed away in 2022.

But King’s post from earlier is a prime example that he is only gone, not forgotten. Billie Jean King is a former tennis No. 1 with 39 Grand Slams. She is a pioneer in women’s sports and equality.

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The tennis pro grew up following baseball and the Dodgers. What’s more interesting is that she’s also a minor stakeholder of the franchise. She described it as “coming full circle” after joining the ownership group in 2018, being part of the Guggenheim Baseball Management led by Mark Walter.

The tribute, coming from a lifelong Dodgers fan, makes it more personal and meaningful. And it perfectly reflects Scully’s reach beyond the sport. But Billie Jean King isn’t the only one to celebrate Vin Scully.

When Clayton Kershaw paid homage to the broadcasting legend

Describing Scully as “the voice of the Dodgers,” Clayton Kershaw simply said he was “the best there ever was.” The pitcher even hosted his annual charity event, “Ping Pong 4 Purpose,” shortly after Scully’s death on August 2, 2022.

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He used the occasion to remember Scully’s kind spirit.

Kershaw grew up listening to the broadcaster and then had Scully call his career. In 2008, a 19-year-old Kershaw’s filthy curveball struck out first baseman Sean Casey, and Vin termed the pitch as “Public Enemy No. 1.”

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Scully also called his first and only no-hitter against the Rockies in 2014. Kershaw delivered 107 pitches in 9 innings, allowing 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, and striking out 15 batters.

“He’s done it. Clayton Kershaw pitches a no-hitter!” Vin Scully’s voice engraved the moment for every baseball fan, especially the player who created it.

“I’m thankful I got to know him as a man. Such a great person, such a great legacy that he left and carried on with his family and everything,” Kershaw reflected after the Dodgers lost their biggest and longest-standing star.

Clayton Kershaw’s words and his moments, called by Vin, show how special he was. Billie Jean King’s tribute serves as a reminder that the sportscaster’s legacy resonates across generations. Vin Scully remains an inseparable part of the Dodgers.