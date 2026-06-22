Dodgers Pitcher Admits “Really Bad” Outing as Orioles Hands Shutout Defeat

The Los Angeles Dodgers are having the same problems they had in 2025 with the starting rotation. Injuries have sidelined Blake Snell, and the other pitchers are struggling to deliver consistent performances. Even after winning the first game of the series, the latest loss to the Orioles is making things a bit shaky.

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“I think just execution was really bad. At this point, my coaches, teammates, and the fans all deserve better than what I’m putting out there,” said Emmet Sheehan after the 12-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

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Emmet Sheehan is going through a rough stretch right now. The Dodgers right-hander allowed 6 earned runs on 8 hits across 3⅓ innings during Sunday’s 12-1 loss against the Orioles. He walked 3 batters, struck out 4, and threw only 47 strikes in 82 pitches. His ERA climbed to 5.32 as Baltimore handed the Dodgers their second straight loss.

Sheehan never looked fully comfortable after trouble arrived immediately in the first inning. The Orioles loaded the bases before many fans had settled into their seats in the first inning. Taylor Ward opened with a single, Gunnar Henderson followed with a double, and Pete Alonso drew a walk. Baltimore scored 2 runs in the opening inning and kept pressing throughout the game. Ward later homered in the second inning, while Colton Cowser added a solo homer in the third.

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By the fourth inning, Sheehan had put two more runners on base before Dave Roberts removed him. After the game, Sheehan did not make excuses for the performance. But the right-hander also made it clear that effort is not the issue.

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“I can tell you I’m giving 100%. That’s never going to change. That’s all I can say,” he added.

Sheehan believes consistency remains the biggest issue behind his struggles. He said his secondary pitches had felt better in other outings, but Sunday was a step backward.

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“I think just being a little more consistent with my mechanics and more consistent on where I’m putting the ball,” Sheehan said when discussing improvements.

Walks became a major problem against Baltimore, and falling behind hitters repeatedly made recovery difficult. The Orioles took advantage of those mistakes and finished with 15 hits in the game. Roberts shared a similar view when discussing Sheehan’s outing afterward.

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“In total, it just hasn’t been where we need it to be. Where he wants it to be,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers manager added that Sheehan is still searching for answers but will receive another start. However, pitching was not the only issue on Sunday, as Los Angeles managed just 1 run. With Sheehan struggling early and the offense going quiet again, the Dodgers never gave themselves a chance to climb back into the game.

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Things the Dodgers will have to improve on before the next game

Something is clearly bothering Dave Roberts right now. The Dodgers manager watched his team score just one run during Sunday’s 12-1 loss against Baltimore.

More than the result, it was the quality of the at-bats that frustrated him. Los Angeles continues to have one of baseball’s deepest lineups on paper, but several key hitters are not producing. Roberts believes opposing pitchers have become far too comfortable against his offense.

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“The mindset of being offensive and scaring pitchers out of the strike zone, I think for us it’s very in between,” Roberts said.

“Pitchers just start to get that rhythm, that comfort, and that just shouldn’t be the case with our lineup.” The frustration was visible throughout the weekend series. Baltimore pitchers consistently worked ahead in counts and avoided major damage.

Roberts feels his hitters are not forcing enough mistakes right now.

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Kyle Tucker’s final at-bat Saturday perfectly showed the problem Roberts described. Tucker came up, representing the tying run, with two outs in the ninth. Orioles’ reliever Yennier Cano threw three consecutive splitters outside the strike zone.

Tucker chased all three pitches and struck out to end the game. The Dodgers expected much more from Tucker, who has struggled to find consistency throughout the season. But the concerns do not end with Tucker.

Mookie Betts has battled offensive struggles, while Will Smith remains sidelined with neck inflammation. The lineup has become so thin that Andy Pages has been pushed into a larger role despite a difficult June. Roberts, however, does not blame the younger players.

“I would argue that at certain times they’re doing just as good, if not better, than some other guys,” Roberts said.

Help could soon arrive through returns from Teoscar Hernández, Smith, Brock Stewart, and Evan Phillips, giving the Dodgers hope for better days ahead.