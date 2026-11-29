Alex Vesia will now reside in New York after spending five years in LA, and he cracked a unique way of announcing his move. The Mets have landed Vesia on a three-year, $39 million deal. And while the New York fans celebrate another major addition to their pitching arsenal, Vesia and his wife’s announcement is what caught all eyes, leaving the Dodgers fans stunned.

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The New York Mets’ latest move with Alex Vesia proved that, apart from spending big this offseason, they are making sure one of their biggest weaknesses becomes a thing of the past. David Stearns made his intentions clear when he stressed the need to get left-handed hitters out. And the Mets president is backing up his words with some serious investments. After adding Tarik Skubal and Darwinzon Hernandez, the addition of Vesia proves that the Mets mean business this time.

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“Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla announced the Mets signing on their Instagram,” Barstool Baseball shared via X.

A moving-day clip shows Alex and his wife Kayla stacking cardboard moving boxes labeled with each family member’s name. Alongside boxes for Alex and Kayla, the couple included labeled boxes for their two long-haired miniature dachshunds, Rufus and Rocket. The final box placed on the stack featured the New York Mets logo, accompanied by a quick exchange asking, “Where is this going?” followed by the answer, “Citi Field.”

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The Dodgers reportedly interested in bringing Vesia back. But they ultimately declined to match the three-year, $39 million commitment he received from the Mets. Heading into the 2026–27 offseason, Los Angeles has avoided adding major payroll after massive recent commitments (such as Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz) ahead of MLB’s looming lockout. Vesia was specifically seeking three guaranteed years. The Dodgers were unwilling to go to three years at $13 million annually.

Moreover, while Vesia posted a 2.64 ERA across a career-high 72 appearances in 2026, his fastball velocity dipped to a 92.1 mph average (16th percentile). His walk rate climbed to five walks per nine innings. This may have made the Dodgers hesitant to guarantee a multi-year deal into his age-33 season.

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The Mets entered the chat just at the right moment. Across his career, Vesia has held left-handed batters to a .170 batting average and .530 OPS. In an NL East featuring dangerous left-handed bats like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Olson, and Juan Soto’s counterparts, Vesia gives manager Andy Green a premier matchup option.

Unlike a traditional left-handed specialist, Vesia can finish full innings without needing to be pulled against right-handed batters, who hit just .187 with a .642 OPS against him in his career. In New York, he slides directly into the eighth-inning setup role ahead of right-handed closer Devin Williams. This forms a balanced lefty-righty late-game tandem alongside fellow offseason addition Darwinzon Hernández.

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Lastly, with two World Series rings (2024, 2025) and a 1.59 ERA across 31 career postseason appearances, Vesia brings high-pressure playoff experience to a Mets clubhouse aiming to rebound from its 2026 slide. This is the exact need for the Mets right now. However, landing Vesia will not meet all the needs of the Mets.

The Mets’ needs are yet to be met

New York’s rotation ranked 23rd in MLB with a 4.47 ERA in 2026. They averaged just 4.88 innings per start (28th). Tarik Skubal anchors the front of the staff ahead of young right-handers Nolan McLean and Christian Scott. The back end relies heavily on bounce-back candidates Sean Manaea (4.78 ERA in 2026) and Kodai Senga (7.34 ERA), plus rookie Jonah Tong.

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Hence, the team is still seeking short-term, two-year commitments for innings-eating starters, such as Michael King, Tyler Mahle, Matthew Boyd, or Shota Imanaga, to preserve long-term payroll flexibility.

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The Mets also need a right-handed outfielder. With Juan Soto (left), A.J. Ewing (center), and Carson Benge (right) locked into everyday starting roles, New York lacks an experienced right-handed reserve outfielder. A glaring weakness in 2026, when Soto missed 51 games with calf injuries.

By signing Vesia and Skubal, the Mets have made clear their intention of going big this offseason. Hopefully, a few more big names can get added.



