Dodgers Predicted to Turn On Fan-Favorite Duo in Ruthless 3-Peat World Series Hunt

Two straight championships don’t mean the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to sit on the sidelines in the off-season. They’re thinking big, really big, actually. The Dodgers are gearing up for a move in their three-peat chase that might confuse some fans but makes perfect sense to Andrew Friedman and the front office. The idea is to keep the veteran core intact while also adding younger, more athletic phenoms.

Looking at the bigger picture, the two free agents surrounded by the most uncertainty at the moment are Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernández.

When it comes to postseason experience, only José Altuve has more among active players than Kiké Hernández.

But during the regular season, the 34-year-old is incredibly inconsistent and often just flat-out bad. In 2025, Hernández had hit only .203 with 10 home runs and an ugly .255 on-base percentage.

Whether it’s a focus issue or something else, the Puerto Rican utility man can’t seem to find his groove in any month that isn’t October.

That’s the reason the ‘Kiktober’ nickname exists.

Kike Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers after hitting a home run during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on May 17, 2025 at Dodger Stadium.

He has a career. 826 OPS in playoff games and always seems to deliver the big hit when the Dodgers need it most.

On the defensive side, as we saw again this October, he has a flair for the dramatic and the versatility to play all over the field. He played well, more like above average at every spot.

Miguel Rojas, meanwhile, brings elite defense. It’s hard to find reliable gloves in the league right now. Even players like Tommy Edman are struggling to stay healthy. So, having someone who can vacuum up ground balls is incredibly valuable.

Rojas is one of the most respected voices in the Dodgers’ clubhouse. He’ll often be spotted addressing the team or taking younger players under his wing. He practically serves as an on-field coach. Rojas has even made it clear that he wants to manage one day.

He plans to play just one more season before retiring, and bringing him back wouldn’t cost much. Plus, he’s already shown he can handle whatever role the team needs.

As we witnessed in the 2025 World Series, Rojas can make a real impact on both sides of the ball when it matters most.

So ultimately, which player will the Dodgers have to part ways with?

Versatility is everything for the Dodgers. In that department, Hernández has the edge. He’s younger and more athletic than Rojas. Most importantly, he can handle both infield and outfield spots at a solid level.

And of course, his postseason reputation as one of the most clutch playoff performers of his generation is something the Dodgers can’t ignore.

But for now, the Dodgers are also expected to pursue this 2-time All-Star World Series hero.

The Dodgers are expected to go all-in for Adolis Garcia

Like many Cuban-born players, Adolis García had a rocky, winding path to the major leagues. On Friday, though, his journey took another unexpected turn after a drastic decision from the team he’d been with since 2020.

García spent four seasons with Tigres de Ciego de Ávila. The very team that won the Cuban National Series in 2012, when he was only 18.

After that, he took advantage of a program that allowed Cuban players to compete in Japan’s professional leagues. That opened the next chapter of his career.

After playing only four games for the Yomiuri Giants in 2016, he decided to defect from Cuba. That decision eventually led him to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017.

He got a brief look in the majors, and a year later, the Cardinals sold his contract to the Texas Rangers for cash.

By 2023, García had become a star in Texas. He made two All-Star teams, hit 39 homers, won a Gold Glove, and played a massive role in leading the Rangers to just their third World Series appearance since the franchise began as the Washington Senators in 1961.

He was a force in the postseason, too. García posted a 1.108 OPS with eight home runs in 15 games, winning ALCS MVP in the process. Just two years ago, the idea of the Rangers letting him go for nothing would’ve been unthinkable.

Yet that’s exactly what happened on Friday. Instead of paying his projected $12.75 million arbitration salary, the Rangers non-tendered García, making him a free agent for 2026.

And now, as per one report, the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to take a serious look at bringing the 32-year-old slugger aboard. After all, the Dodgers need an outfielder to replace Michael Conforto.