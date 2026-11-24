A 6-foot-5 lefty who once topped out near 90 mph now sits at 92-96 and always touches the upper 90s. His slider drew whiffs on 43% of swings, yet a 5.31 ERA across 127 Double-A innings muddies the picture. The Los Angeles Dodgers made sure that no rival could poach him, officially protecting left-handed pitching prospect Adam Serwinowski.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move drew little fanfare, but Dodgers Nation flagged it in a post on X, writing, “The Dodgers sneakily promoted Adam Serwinowski, their No. 14 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old has a fastball that sits around 92-96 MPH and a solid slider.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The promotion was a Rule 5 safeguard. The Dodgers selected his contract from Double-A Tulsa, shielding him from a draft where rivals can claim unprotected prospects. Right-hander Christian Zazueta, lefty Jackson Ferris and lefty Luke Fox received the same shield.

His development arc shows how quickly he climbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cincinnati Reds drafted him in the 15th round in 2022 as a 90 mph high schooler, and the Dodgers acquired him at the 2025 deadline in a three-team deal with the Reds and the Tampa Bay Rays.

That deal sent catcher Hunter Feduccia to the Rays, and Serwinowski responded right away with a 1.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 34⅓ innings at High-A Great Lakes. Feduccia has since returned to the Dodgers.

ADVERTISEMENT

That early dominance came from real velocity. Added strength lifted his four-seamer from 90 mph to 92-96, and his length down the mound makes it play faster. MLB Pipeline grades the heater and low-80s sweeper at 60.

Double-A proved a tougher test. He went 9–6 with a 5.31 ERA and 150 strikeouts over 127 innings, though a seven-scoreless-inning start in late June rewarded him with Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

But command and a third pitch remain the hurdles.

He walked 4.9 batters per nine, and his splitter grades only 45, so righties could sit on the fastball once scouting reports pile up. That gap points toward a relief role.

ADVERTISEMENT

A relief role is exactly what the Dodgers need. The 2026 bullpen posted a 3.74 ERA with 46 saves and only 59 homers allowed, yet left-handed relievers Alex Vesia (72 appearances) and Jack Dreyer (67 games) carried heavy workloads.

Injuries stretched that group even thinner. Closer Edwin Díaz needed elbow surgery after seven April appearances, so manager Dave Roberts moved left-hander Tanner Scott into the ninth, where he delivered 25 saves and a 2.69 ERA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shortage of trusted middle-inning arms resurfaced in the National League Championship Series.

In Game 2, starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto lasted 2⅔ innings, forcing six-plus innings of relief, and the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen retired 15 straight Dodgers in a 7–4 loss.

The winter brings more intense necessity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vesia reaches free agency, right-hander Evan Phillips agreed to a three-year deal with the Atlanta Braves, and relievers Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen also hit the market, leaving plenty of innings to replace.

That vacuum gives Serwinowski a path. A lefty with two 60-grade pitches could handle low-leverage innings in 2027, and his stuff should play up in short bursts where a third pitch matters less.

Meanwhile, depth additions are not limited to prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers also signed right-hander Robert Stephenson to a minor league deal, according to The Athletic reporters Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal, after he missed all of 2026 following elbow surgery.

Stephenson, 33, has thrown only 10 innings since signing his three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, and he should open 2027 on the injured list. If healthy, he becomes a midseason bullpen option.

Between Serwinowski’s raw velocity and veteran lottery tickets like Stephenson, the Dodgers are stacking arms for 2027. If the command settles, Serwinowski could become a useful bullpen piece from the left side.