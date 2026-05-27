Dodgers Prospect Faces Potential Injury After Freak Accident With Team Bat Dog

A supposedly lighthearted moment during a Tulsa Drillers game turned into a bizarre injury for a young prospect. As Kendall George was running toward the dugout, he collided with the team’s bat-retrieving dog, Achilles.

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George is the No. 13 prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system and the starting CF for the Drillers. MLB pipeline expects him to join LA’s active roster by 2027. However, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound outfielder had the unusual mishap during Monday’s Double-A game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

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During the 14-8 win, Kendall George completed a run, and instead of slowing down after the home plate, he kept his pace to reach the dugout. At the same time, Achilles zoomed out to get the bat left by the batter. The 21-year-old tried to jump out of the way to avoid a collision. But when he landed, he hurt himself.

The extent of his injury is still unclear. But the way he entered the dugout, limping and frustrated, didn’t seem like it was a minor one. And he was removed from the game afterwards. The fans await an official diagnosis and further update on the player.

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Dogs are an integral part of minor league games as they focus more on being entertaining and family-friendly. Multiple minor league teams used such canines to fetch the bats. And unusual events regarding these dogs aren’t uncommon in MiLB.

In August 2024, a 10-month-old Labrador made her official debut for the Single-A Clearwater Threshers. But instead of going for the bat left by the batter, Lucy May had the zoomies and ran through the visiting team’s dugout. Then she ran back to the shallow infield dirt and relieved herself near the home plate.

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However, most pups are properly trained to wait for a signal from either a handler or one of the officials before sprinting to the ground. And that signal only comes after the play is dead. In this case, the Drillers’ bat dog started running for the bat before George entered the dugout. So, his injury is probably on whoever was in charge of the dog.

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While Dodgers prospects have suffered freak injuries from tripping over stray equipment before, a collision with an animal is a first.

The event sparked some criticism online as many called it a “stupid gimmick” to have a pup in a baseball game. And the bizarre injury quickly turned into a debate for entertainment vs player safety.

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Why even a minor leg injury might be concerning for Kendall George

It is highly likely that George suffered a lower leg or ankle injury. The problem is that his entire profile relies on his elite physical trait. He has a .333 batting average and an impressive .424 on-base percentage in Double-A. But he has hit only 1 HR so far.

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This means Kendall George isn’t a power hitter. He is an incredibly agile runner who stole 26 bases from his 29 attempts. He has a record of six steals in a single game. With minimal home runs, he relies mostly on his 80-grade speed. That’s why lower-body damage can’t significantly hamper his profile.

Worst-case scenario – it can permanently rob him of his speed. If the injury is not that serious, he might still miss some games. And missing games at such a crucial point in Double-A means his Triple-A promotion will be delayed. And like a chain reaction, his estimated 2027 call-up might take a hit as well.

Although that’s a lot of panic-stricken speculation, that’s exactly what’s going through some of the fans’ minds. The way George was building momentum before the injury created a lot of hope around him. And the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans pray for a quick recovery of the hot prospect.