Dodgers Prospect Trolled by Opposing Team Days After Scary Incident Involving Bat-Dog

Just a couple of days or weeks before, a 21-year-old Dodgers prospect named Kendall George avoided a serious injury. And in yesterday’s minor league game, the opposition left no room for trolling him for it.

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“The opposing team was playing barking noises as Dodgers prospect Kendall George took his first at-bats since injuring his knee avoiding a bat dog,” reported Jomboy Media, talking about the incident.

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Kendall George finally made it back onto a baseball field Wednesday night. But instead of a normal return, the Dodgers prospect was reminded of the freak injury that sidelined him for a month.

As George stepped into the batter’s box during his rehab appearance with Single-A Ontario, the Visalia Rawhide played barking sounds over the stadium’s speakers. They did it again after he struck out later in the game.

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The joke was aimed directly at the unusual injury that took George off the field back on May 25th.

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George was playing for Double-A Tulsa when he suffered a left patellar tendon injury while trying to avoid a bat dog. After scoring on a Josue De Paula single, George jumped out of the dog’s path and landed awkwardly on his left leg. Video from the game showed him limping toward the dugout before slamming his helmet in frustration.

At the time, the injury looked like it could have been much worse.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers sent George for imaging and initially feared a significant knee injury. For a player whose game is built around speed, any major lower-body injury would have been a serious setback. Fortunately for George, surgery was not required, and the organization began a rehab program at its Arizona complex.

That recovery process led him back onto the field on Wednesday.

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In his first game back, George finished 0-for-3 with 2 strikeouts, and the barking sounds from him became one of the biggest talking points. Many fans viewed the stunt as a reference to the injury and criticized it on social media.

The timing was especially unfortunate because George was having one of the best seasons.

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Before the injury, George was hitting .333 with an .814 OPS in 43 games. He had also stolen 26 bases while being caught only 3 times. One year after swiping 100 stolen bases in High-A, George had started turning his elite speed into consistent production at a higher level.

The fallout from the incident has stretched beyond George’s recovery.

Following the injury, the Tulsa Drillers suspended their bat dog program indefinitely. The promotion had been a fan favorite for five seasons and was regularly used during Friday home games and holiday events.

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Now, while George continues working toward a full return after the All-Star break, the program remains on hold and serves as a reminder that a player’s future can change at any time.

The Dodgers are not backing down from trading their top prospect

The Los Angeles Dodgers already look like the best team in baseball, but that may not stop them from making a huge trade during the deadline. Even with Shohei Ohtani back on the mound, LA still has questions behind its top starters.

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The Dodgers have dealt with injuries throughout the rotation this season and could look for another frontline arm. That is why trade rumors continue to surround the club despite another strong year.

If the Dodgers decide to make a blockbuster move, Zyhir Hope could become the center of it.

Hope has continued raising his value while climbing through the minor leagues. Earlier this month, he blasted 2 homers and drove in 6 runs during a big game for Tulsa. With a strong batting line and growing prospect status, Hope is exactly the type of player a rebuilding team wants.

That brings attention to Tarik Skubal, who remains one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers. He recently punched out 9 Yankees’ hitters and showed why teams like the Dodgers keep monitoring him. A pitcher with that kind of impact could strengthen any postseason rotation.

Trading Hope would be difficult, but the Dodgers have built enough depth to consider it. Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota, and Eduardo Quintero continue giving the organization options.

Their farm system remains loaded with outfield talent even beyond Hope’s impressive season. If Los Angeles believes Skubal can push them toward another ring, the price may become easier to accept.