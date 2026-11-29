A potential MLB lockout could leave major-league teams facing an unfamiliar offseason, but the Dodgers have another plan. Their increased focus on minor-league additions comes as uncertainty surrounds the next CBA, with a possible salary cap threatening to change how expensive rosters are built.

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“The Dodgers placing a heavier emphasis on the minor-league market is an interesting development, with MLB approaching a potential lockout,” said reporter Michaela Bennett.

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The Dodgers have kept this offseason quiet, focusing on minor-league additions over expensive free agents. Katie Woo reported that club officials are comfortable waiting amid uncertainty surrounding the major-league season. Their approach is visible in signings such as Robert Stephenson, Eric Wagaman, and Tink Hence. Stephenson arrives on a minor-league deal after injuries limited his major-league work since signing. Wagaman brings experience, while Hence adds another young arm to the organization’s pitching depth.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also signed catcher Christian Cerda and infielder Tyler Fitzgerald to minor-league contracts. Their major-league trade brought infielder Royce Lewis from Minnesota for Bobby Miller and Francisco Espinoza.

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That patience makes sense because Los Angeles already has established talent across most positions. Shohei Ohtani hit 30 home runs and posted an .889 OPS during the 2026 season. Freddie Freeman batted .288 with 167 hits, giving the lineup another reliable middle-order presence. Mookie Betts remains an infield fixture, while Will Smith hit .260 behind the plate. Kyle Tucker and Andy Pages provide outfield options, and Max Muncy remains at third base. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has delivered a 2.53 ERA across 185 innings and 28 starts this season.

The Dodgers finished 100-62, suggesting targeted additions matter more than a complete roster overhaul.

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Still, that strong regular season did not deliver the postseason finish Dodgers fans wanted. Los Angeles beat Atlanta in four games, with Yamamoto striking out 10 in Game 3. Milwaukee then swept the Dodgers four games to none in the National League Championship Series. The Brewers won Game 1, 2-1, then rallied for a 7-4 victory in Game 2. They followed with 6-2 and 6-4 wins, ending Los Angeles’ bid for a 3-peat.

The sweep exposed areas worth reviewing, but it did not erase a 100-win regular season. The Dodgers can address weaknesses while keeping the core that carried them through 162 games.

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The looming labor dispute gives their minor-league focus another practical purpose before December 1. The current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, 2026. If owners impose a lockout, major-league transactions and contact with 40-man players would stop. Eligible minor-leaguers outside the 40-man roster can continue working with club personnel during lockouts. That distinction lets Los Angeles maintain development programs for eligible prospects throughout a shutdown.

Coaches could continue individual work with prospects, unlike players on the major-league roster during shutdowns. Signings made now could therefore provide roster options and continued access during labor uncertainty.

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Another concern is MLB owners’ proposal to introduce a hard salary cap for 2028. Their latest proposal sets a $258.2 million cap and a $180.2 million payroll floor. Those figures remain proposals, not agreed rules, and the players’ union opposes a cap. MLB estimates the Dodgers are among eight teams that would need to reduce payroll. If adopted, the system could make another massive free-agent contract harder to fit around commitments.

The Dodgers could instead promote prospects to fill openings, cover injuries, and control future costs. A strong farm system could also give the Dodgers trade pieces when stars become available.

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Even with minor-league additions, the Dodgers need bullpen arms

The Dodgers cannot enter 2027 believing their bullpen will solve itself without meaningful additions. Alex Vesia’s move to the Mets removes another trusted left-hander from their late-inning plans. Evan Phillips had already joined Atlanta on a three-year, $35 million contract this winter. Edwin Díaz and Tanner Scott remain, but Los Angeles needs reliable support behind them.

Antonio Senzatela initially looked like a sensible option after Colorado moved him into relief. He recorded a 3.61 ERA across 52⅓ innings before Milwaukee acquired him in August. His 97.3 mph fastball and 48.9% ground-ball rate gave teams reasons for renewed confidence. However, Milwaukee re-signed him November 25, ending Los Angeles’ chance to pursue him now.

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That decision matters because Senzatela’s changing role could have addressed several Dodgers bullpen needs. He made 34 appearances in Colorado, recording 3 saves and a 9-2 record there. His 4⅓ scoreless postseason innings for Milwaukee showed his value on baseball’s biggest stage. Still, his 5.14 ERA across 21 Milwaukee innings makes his full season less convincing.

Daniel Lynch IV gives Los Angeles a more realistic name to examine this offseason. The Royals used him for 46 relief innings, and he recorded a 1.96 ERA. His left-handed delivery could help replace Vesia against left-handed hitters in serious major-league situations. His starting experience also gives Los Angeles another option when games require longer relief.

Lynch’s September 16 outing against Houston showed exactly how that added length could help. He threw 5 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits, 1 walk, and recording 3 strikeouts. His final 2026 line was a 4.08 ERA across 86 innings, including 10 starts. His remaining team control could give Los Angeles valuable, affordable left-handed depth through 2028.