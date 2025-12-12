Dodgers Ready to Cut Ties With $136.5M Star as Sudden Tarik Skubal Buzz Shakes Up Offseason: Insider

The latest winter meetings updates have revealed that the two-time World Series champions and the Detroit Tigers are weighing in on a potential trade involving Tarik Skubal. Luckily for the Dodgers, the Tigers are showing interest in their potential prospect package. If a trade between the Dodgers and Tigers were to happen, the Dodgers are reportedly open to including a pitcher from their already deep rotation. That arm could very well be Los Angeles’ $136.5 million right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

As reported by ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, the Dodgers are not ruling out the possibility of trading Tyler Glasnow. “Tyler Glasnow’s name has come up in talks, and the Dodgers aren’t opposed to moving him,” said Alden Gonzalez.

That update alone has had a significant impact on team executives. The clubs are ready to bet on Glasnow’s potential and durability. But for the Tigers, in particular, ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez speculates that the chances for Glasnow are high to be involved in a long-shot trade for Detroit’s ace.

Mainly because a healthy Glasnow is one of the most dominant arms in the game, he racked up 106 strikeouts, giving up only 56 hits in 90.1 innings last season. Moreover, he has posted a 1.69 ERA across six postseason outings.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris had a chance to end all the Tarik Skubal trade chatter this week. If the Tigers want to keep Skubal, Harris could have said he isn’t available. However, he mentioned this week that there are no true “untouchables” on the roster.

“I don’t believe in untouchables at any level, anyone in our organization. It’s not a commentary on Tarik specifically, but sort of a blanket team-building approach. I can’t do my job without listening. I can’t do my job without exploring anything that may or may not have legs. Some are going to be very likely moves, and some are going to be extremely unlikely, but you can’t actually fully vet those opportunities unless you are willing to listen,” he said.

It makes sense if Harris is listening to offers this time around. After all, the 29-year-old could land on a contract worth $400 million after he tests the free agency next season. Even David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports confirmed that discussions between the two parties did take place. The Tigers are seeking a trade package similar to what the Nationals received from the Padres for Juan Soto in 2022.

How’s a potential Tarik Skubal trade package looking for the Dodgers?

For the two-time Cy Young Award winner, the Dodgers may have to give up SP Emmet Sheehan, OF Zyhir Hope, SP Patrick Copen, INF Alex Freeland, and OF James Tibbs III.

Even with Tarik Skubal potentially being just a one-year rental, the Dodgers would still be parting with a substantial haul for the generational arm. For the Tigers, an MLB-ready arm would be a must in any deal. And that’s where Emmet Sheehan comes in. The talented young starter has significant postseason experience with multiple years of team control. Meanwhile, Hope and Tibbs III are both top-10 prospects in the Dodgers’ farm system. It’ll help the Tigers with depth for the future.

However, the Dodgers’ strongest organizational depth lies in the outfield. And so, they might feel more comfortable sending two outfield prospects in the Tarik Skubal deal. On one hand, Patrick Copen is coming off an impressive season in the minor leagues. On the other, Alex Freeland fits perfectly into AJ Hinch’s vision. He’s a versatile player who can move around the diamond and contribute in more than one way.

We may get clarity on this potential trade in the days ahead.