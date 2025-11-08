Dodgers Receive Bryce Harper Warning as Kyle Tucker Pursuit Takes Tricky Turn

Back in the day, before Bryce Harper made Philadelphia his home, he received a last-minute pitch from the Los Angeles Dodgers as well. He turned that down because the Dodgers came in with a four-year offer, with super high AAV, and opt-outs. However, Harper wanted to join a team where he wouldn’t have to keep fielding questions about his future. A place where he could only focus on his game. It’s been over six years since then. However, it’s coming up again because the Dodgers are now said to be using the same playbook to chase Cubs star Kyle Tucker.

That’s why Jeff Passan from ESPN doesn’t see this trade happening.

“I do not think they’re going to be heavy in on Kyle Tucker and free agency. I think that he’s the sort of guy who they might approach in a similar tack to what they did with Bryce Harper.” He said.

Further, he added, “You know, half a decade back, it was like, hey, we’ll give you a very high number on a shorter number of years. But Kyle Tucker, because of his age, because he understands this is his big bite at the apple, is much likelier to seek out, say, a 10 year deal. Uh, 11 or 12 years. One of the not quite Juan Soto level, but a contract of that ilk more than a shorter-term, higher-average-annual-value deal like the Dodgers would want.”

The Dodgers have a thing for collecting stars. Maybe, even more than the Hollywood Walk of Fame and after Michael Conforto’s rough stretch, they actually have a real need in the outfield.

According to Spotrac, Kyle Tucker’s market value sits around a 10-year, $402 million deal. However, as we saw with Juan Soto last year, numbers like that can climb fast.

As he heads into his age-29 season and with a longer injury history, Tucker comes with more risk than Soto did. Still, even if his price tag ends up higher than expected, it’s nothing the Dodgers can’t afford.

However, much like Harper once did, Tucker is pushing for a long-term deal too. But the Dodgers are leaning toward a shorter contract with a bigger annual payout. Considering their glaring need in the outfield, it’d make no sense to pass up the chance to bring in Tucker.

Why the Dodgers should go all-out to land Kyle Tucker?

Tucker’s market value sits around a 10-year, $402 million deal. Even if his eventual deal surpasses projections, it’s nothing the Dodgers can’t comfortably afford. Especially if they stick to their usual playbook, deferring a chunk of the money in another mega-contract to make room for flexibility down the road.

The Dodgers’ immense revenues more than cover any short-term risk that comes with delaying payments, much to the frustration of the rest of the league.

As Los Angeles bulldozed small-market teams like the Reds and Brewers on their way through October, the grumbling from rival front offices only got louder. And this time, it’s not just background noise. The current MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1, 2026. And the upcoming negotiations promise to be heated. Two key issues, both of which directly target the Dodgers, are likely to dominate the discussion.

The first is the possibility of a hard salary cap, or at least a stricter version of the current luxury tax, similar to the NBA’s “second apron” that effectively caps big spenders. The second is limiting, or potentially eliminating, contract deferrals altogether.

If the Dodgers do end up hoisting another World Series trophy, expect those complaints to get even louder. But let’s be real, this isn’t about preserving competitive balance. It’s about protecting profit margins and keeping player salaries in check.

