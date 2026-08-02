Dodgers-Skubal News Sparks Grim Warning From Josh Hart and Others as Fans Call for Manfred’s Intervention

Tarik Skubal wasn’t supposed to become baseball’s most coveted pitcher. By the time he reached Seattle University, he’d already undergone Tommy John surgery, a setback that limited him to a handful of innings across two seasons. Before that, he’d received only one Division I scholarship offer, and even after he got back on the mound, scouts still weren’t sure his left arm would hold up. The Tigers took a flier on him in the ninth round of the 2018 draft, hardly the pedigree of a future two-time Cy Young winner.

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That underdog arc is part of why the trade that sent him away hit so hard. On Saturday night, Aug. 1, not Sunday, as some early recaps had it, the Dodgers agreed to acquire Skubal from Detroit, roughly two days before Monday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline. Detroit’s return: outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan, and right-hander Brady Smith. ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the framework of the deal, with MLB.com and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal separately confirming the players involved that same night. By the time the news settled, the conversation wasn’t really about Skubal’s stuff anymore.

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“Dodgers about to single-handedly cause a lockout 🤦🏽‍♂️,” New York Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart shared via X.

Tarik Skubal has been at the center of trade conversations for the last few days. With his one-year, $32 million contract and a 2.79 ERA to go along with it, many saw the Dodgers as the ace’s most probable destination. That $32 million salary was itself a flashpoint earlier this year; an independent arbitration panel awarded it to Skubal in February after Detroit had offered just $19 million, the widest gap ever argued in front of a panel.

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Insiders have said the hearing left a mark on the relationship, and extension talks never got off the ground afterward. By the time the trade closed, Skubal had a little over $9 million left on the deal. But for many Tigers fans, the frustration went beyond losing an ace.

For many Tigers fans, though, losing an ace wasn’t the only issue. Skubal wasn’t an expensive free-agent signing who spent a season in Detroit before moving on. He was drafted, developed, and turned into a two-time Cy Young winner by the organization itself. After years of rebuilding, many supporters had envisioned him as the pitcher who would finally lead the Tigers deep into October. Instead, they watched the face of the franchise leave just months before free agency, reinforcing a familiar fear among small-market fanbases that developing a superstar doesn’t necessarily mean getting to keep one.

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While that’s great news for the reigning champions, the online backlash quickly grew beyond Detroit. Around baseball, the deal became another flashpoint in an already heated debate over the league’s economic structure rather than simply another blockbuster trade. The league and the players’ association are currently at odds over baseball’s financial future. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires after the 2026 season, and if owners and the MLB Players Association fail to negotiate a new deal, MLB could once again enter a lockout, just as it did before the 2022 season.

The Dodgers have one of the highest payrolls (over $400 million, including taxes) in 2026. Some of the small-market teams have over a $200 million difference with the top-tier clubs. That’s why personalities like Josh Hart and fans have shared their thoughts on the latest move. They argue that with all that money, they can simply acquire all the biggest stars in sport, making it lopsided for other franchises.

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But many around the game have pointed out that the frustration isn’t solely about payroll. The perception is that Los Angeles continually finds a way to land elite talent without completely stripping its farm system. While Hope is viewed as one of baseball’s better prospects and both River Ryan and Brady Smith have upside, rival fans noted that the Dodgers still held onto much of the elite prospect capital many expected would be necessary to acquire arguably the best pitcher available.

However, Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic argued that it’s not just about the money. The Dodgers are simply outsmarting the other teams. While the money is a big factor, they are also the industry standard “in scouting, developing, trading, every aspect of a baseball operation.”

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Rosenthal also pointed to the origins of Detroit’s return. Ryan was originally acquired from the Padres in a relatively minor Matt Beaty trade before ever pitching in San Diego’s system. Hope arrived from the Cubs in what was largely viewed as a roster-clearing deal involving Michael Busch and Yency Almonte. In other words, Los Angeles was cashing in on years of player development and value creation that other clubs overlooked.

He also lauded their aggressive decision-making, something that the Milwaukee Brewers lacked. Fans called them out for not trying to land Skubal even while having an elite farm system.

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Rosenthal even argued that Milwaukee, in particular, had a chance to pursue a transformational move. With the Brewers leading the National League despite never winning a World Series, he compared the opportunity to the franchise’s bold acquisition of CC Sabathia in 2008, suggesting some contenders simply weren’t willing to match the Dodgers’ appetite for risk.

Tarik Skubal trade calls for MLB intervention

“I hate baseball. Skubal to the Dodgers. Big Shock,” a fan wrote on X.

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Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson followed suit, writing, “I hope the MLB players lock out next year haha dodgers getting Skubal is absurd.”

Another fan argued that MLB and the commissioner should have stopped the Dodgers before the deal took place:

“This is so terrible for the sport. Rob Manfred needs to (should’ve already) step in. But he won’t cause he is the worst commissioner ever.”

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Others have simply given up hope.

“Rob Manfred needs to put a stop to this Dodger madness of being able to get who they want because there’s no salary cap in baseball!” one fan expressed, and another, following a similar tone, vented, “If Rob Manfred had any courage he would veto this trade David Stern-style.”

Back in 2011, the New Orleans Hornets agreed to trade superstar Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers. It would have paired him with Kobe Bryant. Many fans argued that it would make a big-market team like the Lakers way too powerful and disrupt competitive balance. The then-NBA Commissioner David Stern eventually stepped in and canceled the deal.

That comparison, however, isn’t a clean one. Stern was acting as the Hornets’ acting owner because the NBA temporarily owned the franchise, giving the league authority to reject the deal. MLB has no comparable power over trades between independently owned clubs, making calls for Rob Manfred to “veto” the Skubal deal more symbolic than realistic.

Perhaps the biggest misconception, though, is the idea that the Skubal trade itself will lead to a lockout. Labor experts don’t see it that way. Instead, the blockbuster has become another example likely to surface when owners and players negotiate baseball’s next labor agreement. Critics argue the deal illustrates the widening gap between baseball’s biggest spenders and smaller-market clubs, while others counter that the Dodgers continue to separate themselves because they’re simply better at identifying talent, developing prospects and making bold decisions. That philosophical divide, not this trade alone, is what many believe will define MLB’s next labor battle.