Dodgers Star, Who Refused to Join Team’s White House Visit to Meet Donald Trump, Makes Huge Impact in Return to Action

Nearly two weeks ago, when a fan wrote, “Please don’t go to the White House. :(,” under one of the Instagram posts, Enrique Hernández made his stance clear by writing back, “I’m not.” That’s how the baseball world learned that the Dodgers star would not be present at the Rose Garden. While much of the attention centered on his refusal to meet President Donald Trump, Hernández prioritized recovering from his left oblique strain. And if his latest outing is anything to go by, his return to the majors may be only a matter of time.

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“Kiké Hernández leaves the yard for the first time during his rehab assignment!☄️,” read the caption of the clip shared by Oklahoma City Comets on X.

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The 34-year-old started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 17 following his 10-day IL stint. On Thursday, he went 1-for-3 and played seven innings in left field. The 3x World Series champion hit a solo home run in the fourth inning during his return action, and according to MLB, the Dodgers might reactivate him as soon as next Tuesday.

Hernández underwent elbow surgery during the offseason and missed 53 games. He rejoined the team in early May to play the series against the Colorado Rockies. He was showing great form, but he could only play 2 games with the Dodgers before a left oblique strain sidelined him again.

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The first baseman admitted that he hoped it would be a Grade 1 strain. But instead of 2 to 3 weeks, he was on the injured list for more than two months. Although manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that it wasn’t a season-ending injury for Kiké Hernández, he still termed the setback a “bummer” for the team.

And rightfully so, as he is one of the cornerstone players for the LA side. Roberts considers him dependable for both his hitting capabilities and defensive skills. Hernández also has the highest postseason appearances for the franchise. Understandably, the team wants him back on the field as soon as possible, and the star hinted just that with the solo homer. Additionally, the fans look equally excited about his latest feat.

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“KIK-TOBER LOADING…LETS GO!” a fan commented on the clip.

Hernández has another rehab game scheduled for Friday, and if all goes well, he will rejoin the Dodgers in less than a week after their White House visit.

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Why the Dodgers star chose to skip the White House visit

For 157 years, World Series champions have been visiting the White House to meet the president to celebrate their wins. The Dodgers did the same last year following their triumph in 2024. This year as well, they met President Donald Trump on July 23 as scheduled.

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Kiké Hernández decided not to join the team. He initially said that rehab was his priority, but when the reporters asked him if he would have joined the team on the visit had he been healthy, he replied negatively.

Notably, the Dodgers faced a lot of fan backlash when they met Trump in 2025. The players shaking hands with the president amid the debate surrounding DEI policies didn’t sit well with many fans.

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The Dodgers didn’t address the backlash. Instead, they emphasized the longstanding tradition, and Dave Roberts clearly stated that he is “going to continue to try to do what tradition says.”

While players like Hernández and Mookie Betts skipped the visit to the White House, Donald Trump welcomed the rest of the team with encouraging words. Both the President and the Dodgers manager emphasized making it three-in-a-row.

That’s why Kiké Hernández’s return is so crucial for the team. The Dodgers are currently leading the NL West with a 65-38 record. They need their most experienced postseason players to achieve the three-peat.