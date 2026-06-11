Dodgers Stare at Major Setback as Will Smith’s Latest Injury Turns Worse

Will Smith‘s neck injury is forcing the Los Angeles Dodgers to call up a backup catcher this weekend. This is a tough setback for Smith, who is hitting .249 with six home runs. A stiff neck is a huge problem for a catcher. The position requires constant bending, quick movements to frame pitches, and fast throws to second base. With the Dodgers leading the National League West with a great 43-24 record, losing their top catcher could hurt a pitching staff that relies heavily on his leadership.

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“BREAKING: Will Smith is likely to hit the IL soon as he continues to deal with his neck injury,” Dodgers Nation shared on X. “The Dodgers are looking at Chuckie Robinson and Eliezer Alfonzo as call-up options for this weekend, per @billplunkettocr.”

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Smith last played against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. He recorded a walk, but remained hitless in the game. What started as minor neck stiffness did not get better over the weekend. In fact, it got bad enough that manager Dave Roberts had to rule out a quick return. Though the Dodgers did not place him on the IL, hoping a few days of rest would solve the problem. However, neck injuries for catchers generally take about a couple of weeks to heal because of the nature of their job.

Roberts confirmed Smith will need a full practice period before playing in a real game again.

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“It’s still a day-to-day situation,” Roberts reportedly said. “But for me, just talking to him, talking to the trainers, I would like him to go through a full day [of work] before he plays. So that would probably take [Wednesday] off the table. And then we’ll kind of go from there.”

In Smith’s absence, Dalton Rushing took up the catcher duties, and he has done a great job. Rushing has recorded a home run, his eighth, and three RBI, going 5-for-15. Following Tuesday’s game, Rushing spoke about what being the Dodgers’ backup catcher means for him.

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“This year my whole goal was to make sure, if there’s an opportunity [when] Will needs rest … make sure that I can provide just as much as he does with the bat as well as behind the plate,” Rushing said on Saturday. “That’s something I’m obviously continuing to work toward. Whatever he needs, I’ll be here. He knows I’ll catch seven days a week. He knows I’ll catch every game if he can’t go back there.”

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Even though Rushing is playing well, the Dodgers cannot go through the weekend with only one active catcher. So, between Chuckie Robinson and Eliezer Alfonzo, the Dodgers will have to call one of them up. To make this move possible, the Dodgers are already freeing up space in their 40-man roster.

The Dodgers release former Blue Jays infielder

With a trip to the IL looming large for Will Smith, the Dodgers will need to call up backup catchers soon. To do that, they have already started making corresponding moves. The Dodgers freed up a spot on the 40-man roster by releasing utility infielder Tyler Fitzgerald.

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On April 28, 2026, the Toronto Blue Jays traded Fitzgerald to the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. The Dodgers are the third team for Fitzgerald this season. The Blue Jays acquired him in early April from the San Francisco Giants. Before the Dodgers released him, Fitzgerald was with the Oklahoma City Comets.

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He hit a strong .293 with a .598 slugging percentage in 24 games. However, he went on the minor league injured list in early June. His last MLB game appearance came with the Giants in 2025.

Baseball rules say teams cannot place injured players on outright waivers. Because of this rule, the Dodgers had to completely release Fitzgerald to clear the 40-man roster spot they needed for Smith’s replacement.