Dodgers Star’s Interview Hijacked by Heckler Demanding His Father Repay Unpaid Debt

The MLB offseason is finally here. Now, the players will get a long break, three and a half months to be specific. The Spring Training does not start until late February. Hye-seong Kim, who played a key role in the Dodgers’ World Series win, flew home to South Korea to celebrate with his family. He is the first Korean position player to ever win a ring in his rookie season. The trip that was supposed to be a happy victory lap fell into silence for a while with the appearance of an unwelcome guest.

Kim arrived at Incheon International Airport on November 6. The terminal was packed with fans and reporters. Kim looked quite bright despite the long flight and moved to a special interview area. What seemed to have started as a celebration swiftly took a dark turn. An unknown visitor appeared between the broadcaster’s cameras and Kim. He attempted to spread a banner related to allegations involving Kim’s father’s past debts. He claims that Hye-seong’s father owes him 100 million won (approximately $68,600).

Upon seeing the heckler, Kim refused to answer any more questions until he was removed from the premises. The press conference was on hold as Kim’s agency called airport security. The security guards escorted the man away, and Kim resumed his interview after they moved the man.

Before the intruder’s arrival, Kim spoke about his and his team’s journey to lifting the World Series. “Just being on the dream stage of the World Series felt so good, and it was even better to be able to win on that stage.” Just like a majority of the MLB fanbase, Kim was confident that his team would enter the World Series. A dream of his was also to play at the grand stage, and he was elated to have fulfilled that dream in his rookie year. When Kim was done with the interviews, the unwelcome guest returned.

The ‘protestor’ was not done yet. He tried to unfurl his banner one more time, and the security guards had to keep restraining him. They held the man back until Kim left the airport. This bizarre airport scene was not a random attack.

The ugly truth behind the gatecrasher

The heckler is known as “Gocheok Mr. Kim.” He has been following Kim for seven years, and the man claims Kim’s father owes him money. He used to hold signs at Kim’s KBO games. His banners said, “Tell your father to pay back the money.” He even became a strange “victory fairy” mascot for the team. The heckler’s new sign read “Some guy went to the LA Dodgers, and his father is bankrupt – exempted” and “Mr. Kim is being fined for defamation, and his cancer-inducing family will soon face divine retribution.”

Kim Hye-seong sued the man for defamation and even “pleaded for severe punishment” in May 2025. Then, in August, Kim’s father filed for bankruptcy. This legally erased the debt. The protester, feeling cheated, prepared for Kim’s return and made an attempt to ruin Kim’s big moment. While Kim’s victory lap may not have gone the way he intended, he will still have more opportunities to celebrate in the future.

Kim signed a 3-year, $12.5 million contract with the Dodgers last season. After eight seasons in Korea, he did not make the team right away and had to start the 2025 season in Triple-A. The rookie was finally called up on May 3 and played second base, shortstop, and center field in 71 games with a .280 batting average and 13 stolen bases. He scored the series-winning run in the NLDS and was also on the field for the final out of the World Series. Despite the win, Kim was hard on himself, giving his season a “30 out of 100,” and wants to play for South Korea in the 2026 WBC.

So, what should have been a celebratory homecoming for Hye-seong Kim turned into a moment that he would like to forget. What do you think of this airport confrontation?