Following Miguel Rojas’ retirement and Kike Hernández’s free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a vacancy to fill. With only a few days left before the current CBA expires, Andrew Friedman’s search for versatility has taken him to a former rival. The Dodgers are reportedly pursuing Mauricio Dubón, the Atlanta Braves’ utility man, who elected free agency after the season concluded.

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According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Dubón could be a potential fit for the Dodgers as the organization explores the free-agent market. He is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career and could provide the Dodgers with defensive flexibility alongside an option for a right-handed bat.

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Dubón’s ability to cover multiple positions makes him the perfect infield/outfield option the Dodgers covet. Furthermore, being a former Gold Glove winner checks several boxes.

The 32-year-old spent the 2026 season with the Braves, appearing in a career-high 153 games. He slashed .276/.321/.399 with a career-high 12 homers, 28 doubles, and 73 RBIs. His 158 hits also surpassed his best mark from previous years.

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The production was particularly encouraging for a player who has traditionally been valued more for his defensive contributions than his offensive output. Dubón finished the season with a .719 OPS and matched his career-best 2.7 WAR, demonstrating that he could offer more than just a reliable glove.

However, for the Dodgers, his defensive versatility is his biggest selling point.

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In 2026, Dubón appeared at five different positions, playing left field, shortstop, center field, third base, and second base. He played 85 games in left field, 62 at shortstop, and 16 at center field. If the Dodgers do end up signing him, Dubón will offer skipper Dave Roberts several options when building his lineup.

Alongside flexibility, he will also provide roster depth.

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Tommy Edman has frequently moved between second base and the outfield, while newer additions like Royce Lewis offer infield versatility. Adding Dubón means having another experienced player to add depth behind multiple positions.

His right-handed hitting could also be particularly valuable.

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The Dodgers have several star left-handed hitters in their everyday lineup, including Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Having a right-handed option would balance the lineup and be valuable when facing left-handed pitching. In 96 games, Dubón slashed .255/.292/.383 against southpaws last season.

Before joining Atlanta, he spent four-plus seasons with the Houston Astros, winning a World Series championship in 2022. His experience with a championship organization could make him an attractive addition to a Dodgers team that continues to prioritize postseason reliability.

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Notably, the Dodgers already got a close look at what Dubón can offer during their postseason clash against the Braves.

During the NLDS, he made an impressive leaping catch at the wall in left field, robbing Freddie Freeman of a potential home run. The play served as a token of Dubón’s defensive skills, even when he is struggling at the plate.

With the Dodgers looking to maintain their championship standard and bounce back in 2027, Dubón is an attractive candidate to add to their roster.

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However, the Dodgers’ interest in the former Braves comes at a time when Kike Hernández‘s future is uncertain.

Kike Hernández remains unsigned

Kike Hernández’s one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Dodgers ended at the end of the 2026 season, making him a free agent. However, the veteran utility man, also known as ‘October Kike’, remains unsigned.

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During his stint with the Dodgers, injuries hampered Hernández’s season and limited his availability. He appeared in just 41 regular-season games, hitting .222 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and a .671 OPS across 90 at-bats.

While his defensive versatility and postseason experience remain valuable, his recent injury problems can make teams back out.

At 35, Hernández is also approaching the latter stages of his career. Following Rojas’ retirement, the Dodgers might try to get a younger player to replace him.

Nevertheless, Hernández has made his desire to return to Los Angeles clear. Following the Dodgers’ postseason elimination, he expressed interest in continuing his career with the organization, leaving the possibility of another reunion open.

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Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes has also indicated that conversations with Hernández remain possible, although the organization has not committed to bringing him back. Their reported interest in Dubón indicates that the franchise is still exploring its options before it commits.

Moreover, there is also the question of the Dodgers’ long-term roster construction. With several established players entering their mid-to-late 30s, adding versatile players who can handle multiple defensive assignments could help preserve the team’s depth throughout a demanding 162-game schedule.

Whether the Dodgers ultimately pursue Dubón remains to be seen, but the former Braves infielder could be a worthwhile addition as the organization prepares for another championship run. Meanwhile, Hernández might have to wait till the new CBA is in place.