Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández Bond Weakens as L.A. Scrambles to Fix Glaring Weakness, per Insider

Only a few days to go for Sunday’s Winter Meetings in Orlando, and the Los Angeles Dodgers could be on the lookout for any upgrades they can make. It seems probable that the front office could explore moving right fielder Teoscar Hernández. The Dodgers don’t expect an immediate trade to materialize, but the idea itself does make some sense.

Per Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, if the Dodgers were to move Hernández, they could slide Andy Pages over to right field. That’s a spot where he has the potential to be outstanding. Along with that, they can look to bring in a true center fielder.

Only recently, Los Angeles has agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal with infielder Miguel Rojas. Even though their position-player group has been the oldest in the league since last season, their defense has become a real concern.

That being said, the front office might be open to shaking things up a bit. They’ve learned over the years that adding fresh energy goes a long way.

Then again, the Dodgers are already in the market for an outfielder, so trading away Teoscar Hernández could end up creating another glaring hole instead of solving one. And if they do move him, it doesn’t automatically mean they’re gearing up to pursue the free agent Kyle Tucker. He may simply be too expensive for them.

The goal would be to address one of their biggest weaknesses, defense, without taking such a big hit on offense that it sets them back. Tommy Edman had surgery on his right ankle last month, so expecting him to handle center field right away might be asking too much.

Shifting him from second base would also mean relying heavily on Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland, and neither of them has much MLB experience yet.

Meanwhile, Hernández has delivered eight postseason home runs and a solid .780 OPS over the last two playoff runs. At the same time, he was part of the reason the Dodgers’ outfield defense struggled. This past season, they finished only 18th in Outs Above Average.

It remains to be seen whether the Dodgers move on from Teoscar Hernández in favor of a stronger defensive outfielder. But aside from Kyle Tucker, what other options are on the table?

Who else might the Dodgers target in a Teoscar Hernández trade?

Jarren Duran is one name that keeps popping up in trade buzz this offseason. With the Red Sox’s crowded outfield, he’s become the odd man out despite being the 2024 All-Star Game MVP.

He brings solid defense and has posted an OPS above .770 in each of the last three seasons, making him an appealing target.

The Dodgers are exploring ways to upgrade their roster, especially the outfield. The Boston Red Sox have reportedly made Duran available this winter. And he’s someone Los Angeles showed interest in during the season.

Another option for the Dodgers is Byron Buxton. The 31-year-old finally had a mostly healthy year in 2025. He reminded everyone just how dangerous he can be when everything aligns.

The Twins star finished 11th in MVP voting, posted a career-best 35 homers, and continued to play elite defense in center field. And that’s exactly the kind of all-around impact player the Dodgers could use.