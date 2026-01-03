Dodgers Threat Loom Large Over Yankees as Brian Cashman’s Slow Offseason Puts Cody Bellinger at Risk

Brian Cashman’s slow offseason has already cost the Yankees in a big way. They’ve fallen behind in the race for major names like Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Edwin Díaz, and even Tatsuya Imai. And if that wasn’t frustrating enough, the Dodgers are now threatening to make things even tougher. With the Yankees missing out on the top targets, fans have been left hoping for Cody Bellinger back home in the Bronx. But even that dream might be slipping away.

The Dodgers have already strengthened their bullpen by landing Edwin Díaz, who left the Mets chasing a real shot at another championship in Los Angeles. But the question now is: could another star walk out and head west in pursuit of a World Series ring? If so, Cody Bellinger could be next!

“Who do you think the biggest competition is? That’s my question at this point, and I don’t think it’s a team from the American League. I think their biggest competition is going to be the reigning World Series champs,” American sports personality Jenny Cavner said via MLB Network Radio.

So, at 30, this is probably Bellinger’s last shot at a truly massive contract. He made the most of Yankee Stadium in 2025, putting up a .272 average, 160 hits, 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 89 runs scored in 152 games, according to StatMuse. Those kinds of results have only boosted his value.

Now, as per Cavnar, Los Angeles’ recent run of success could be enough to pull Bellinger back to where it all began. If you remember, he spent the first six years of his career with the Dodgers, won a World Series, made two All-Star teams, and captured the 2019 MVP before his struggles eventually led to a split. So, apart from the Yankees, the Dodgers are also manifesting a reunion here.

With Bellinger projected to command around $180 million, New York could be in a tough spot, especially after Hal Steinbrenner’s much-talked-about comments about keeping the payroll in check. For the Dodgers, that kind of deal would barely register.

Still, if the Yankees end up losing Bellinger to Los Angeles after Juan Soto lands with the Mets last year, it would only reinforce the growing feeling that the Yankees are now playing third fiddle behind the Dodgers and Mets in the MLB power hierarchy.

The Dodgers’ shot at Kyle Tucker might change their course

If there’s anything that could steer the Dodgers away from Cody Bellinger, it might be Kyle Tucker! The reason is simple: just like Bellinger, Tucker is very much on Los Angeles’ radar.

Well, for a while, the Dodgers weren’t seen as a serious contender because most people expected Tucker to land a massive, long-term deal elsewhere. But with his market moving more slowly than expected, that door has started to reopen.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are now open to offering Tucker a shorter deal, something in the three-to-four-year range with a high AAV, similar to the contract Alex Bregman got from Boston in 2025. So, if Los Angeles ends up landing Tucker, it would likely cool their interest in Bellinger, making his free-agency sweepstakes a lot less crowded.

That scenario would be a big break for the Yankees, as it would remove the Dodgers as a major threat. Still, even then, the pressure is on New York. If the Yankees really want Bellinger, they’ll need to move quickly and decisively to make it happen.