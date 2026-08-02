Dodgers To Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade After Unexpected Roster Moves: Report

It looks like weeks of speculation can finally be put to rest. For days, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers had been linked in blockbuster trade talks, with reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal emerging as the centerpiece of the rumors. While both clubs were mum, Skubal consistently maintained that he hoped to finish the season in Detroit. That possibility now appears unlikely, as an insider has reported that the long-discussed deal is set to become a reality.

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“The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan wrote on X.

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Skubal signed a one-year, $32 million deal with the Tigers for the 2026 season and has posted a 2.79 ERA with 116 strikeouts so far. Detroit sits fourth in the AL Central at 52-58, a position that has only fueled trade speculation surrounding the ace. In fact, the Tigers reportedly exchanged offers with multiple interested clubs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged as the team most frequently linked to him.

According to Jeff Passan, the 29-year-old will now join a star-studded rotation featuring Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell. In return, Detroit will receive three prospects from one of baseball’s strongest farm systems.

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Previously, insider Jon Heyman reported that the Dodgers scratched outfielder Zyhir Hope from his minor league game. They had also pulled Kendall George from Double-A Tulsa’s lineup before his first pitch. This was a clear sign that the LA side was preparing for a blockbuster move. However, the franchise decided to send RHPs River Ryan and Brady Smith instead of George alongside Hope.

Zyhir Hope was slashing .293/.369/.530 with 23 HRs, 87 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases in Double-A. Meanwhile, Ryan made his MLB debut in 2024, but it was a very short stint, as he suffered a major elbow injury. He had a 1.33 ERA from starts and 18 strikeouts over 20.1 innings before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has been stuck in the minors ever since and has a 3.43 career ERA with 255 strikeouts.

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Smith, on the other hand, was a third-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft. The 21-year-old has posted a 4.36 ERA with 113 strikeouts across Single-A and High-A this year.

The Dodgers possess one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, with 12 outfielders ranked among their top 30 prospects. This allows the organization to include players like Hope and George in blockbuster trade discussions without depleting the system.

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Whenever the trade talks came up in the recent past, Dave Roberts initially said that the Dodgers are more likely to be sellers than buyers during the deadline. Although Shohei Ohtani remains away from the mound indefinitely, Roberts was confident that pitchers like Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell would return from the injured list soon and provide a significant boost.

Meanwhile, Tarik Skubal expressed his desire to end the season in Detroit. Instead of discussing his possible landing spots, he emphasized winning the World Series with the Tigers.

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But the fans were probably more certain about his future. They offered him a standing ovation after he recorded his 1,000th strikeout in his last start at Detroit. While it was a homage to his incredible performance through the years, many felt a sense of farewell.

Now that the deal appears final, it will reinforce the Dodgers’ three-peat plan, and the fans will surely be thrilled to have a blockbuster rotation in October.