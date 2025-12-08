Dodgers’ Tommy Edman Backup Plan Crumbles Quickly as $1.95B NL Rival Sets Sights on Major Heist, Per Insider

There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what the Dodgers expect from Tommy Edman next season. He’s coming off ankle surgery, so it’s not even clear whether he’ll be their everyday second baseman. But now, with the Dodgers’ latest move hinting that Edman might not be available anytime soon, the situation gets even more interesting.

To make things more complicated, the infielder the Dodgers have reportedly targeted as a replacement is also being pursued by their biggest rival—the Padres, who are estimated to be worth $1.95 billion. Now, for L.A., finding a steady fill-in for Edman is the priority. But the Padres are heading into an offseason where a bunch of their key players could hit free agency. That puts them in a desperate spot, and they’re ready to battle the Dodgers for this coveted infielder.

And for us, all signs point to another classic Dodgers-Padres showdown brewing!

“In their current financial position, they’re presumably not looking to make any long-term signings this offseason. However, they are still trying to contend in 2026 and almost certainly need to add at least one bat, preferably at first or second base,” Bleacher Report shared the Padres’ offseason approach towards Brandon Lowe.

Imago Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images.

For the unversed, the Padres’ front office is still navigating ownership issues. And it’s had a real impact on what they can spend next season. Reportedly, their payroll peaked at $256 million in 2023 and is expected to settle closer to $210 million by 2026. Still, with Brandon Lowe projected to earn around $11.5 million, adding him shouldn’t strain the budget.

So why is Lowe such an intriguing option?

Well, he’s coming off a strong, healthy season where he slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 HRs and 83 RBIs. Hence, he brings legit power and the versatility to play both second base and first base, something that would give San Diego a lot of flexibility. And as a potential middle-of-the-order bat, he’d fit nicely alongside the Padres’ other stars.

However, that same versatility is why the Dodgers have reportedly shown interest as well. As Jason Fray of Dodgers Nation pointed out, Lowe could be a great fill-in while Tommy Edman works his way back from ankle surgery.

So with both the Padres and Dodgers circling the same impact player, it feels like we’re gearing up for another fun chapter in this classic rivalry.

The Dodgers got a few more names to replace Edman

While Lowe could be a good option to replace Edman, he is not the only one for the Dodgers. They are also eyeing the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan.

Notably, Donovan feels like he was practically engineered for what the Dodgers value most. He checks every box the front office loves… Top-tier plate discipline, consistent contact, and the ability to play all over the field. And in a league full of strikeouts, his knack for working counts and getting on base makes him an ideal all-around addition to their lineup.

He also fits perfectly into what the Dodgers need over a long 162-game season.

Dave Roberts would get rare flexibility as Donovan can start at second, fill in at third when someone needs a breather, or slide into left field. That’s all, while giving you defense that borders on Gold Glove quality. And with a projected $6 million salary in 2026, he’s a budget-friendly option too.

So if the Dodgers don’t land Lowe, Donovan could easily step in and fill that role for them.