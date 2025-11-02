Dodgers Topple Unforgiving Blue Jays as Late-Inning Revival Fuels Back-to-Back World Series Titles

And it is all over for the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays just gave us one of the most exciting World Series matchups, and the better team won. Now, looking at the thing that has happened in this game, everything has played a part, from the lineup to the substitutions, everything played a part, and the Blue Jays are now the World Champions after 32 years, and Canada can celebrate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Game 7 between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers began under the kind of tension baseball thrives on. Shohei Ohtani started for the Dodgers, facing Max Scherzer, who was making his third career Game 7 appearance.

The first two innings stayed quiet, both pitchers controlling the zone with precision. But in the bottom of the third, Bo Bichette changed the tone entirely with a three-run homer off Ohtani, giving Toronto a 3–0 lead that sent Rogers Center shaking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ohtani exited after the homer, replaced by Justin Wrobleski, who steadied the Dodgers with a scoreless frame. In the fourth, Will Smith doubled and scored on Teoscar Hernández’s sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 3–1.

Moments later, tempers flared when Andres Giménez was hit by a pitch, bringing both benches out before umpires issued warnings. The intensity reflected what was at stake, with Toronto chasing its first title since 1993 and Los Angeles fighting for back-to-back championships.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By the sixth, Chris Bassitt replaced Scherzer and immediately faced pressure. Mookie Betts drew a walk, Max Muncy singled, and Tommy Edman lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 3–2.

The Dodgers seemed to gain momentum, but Ernie Clement answered with a single in the bottom half, tying Randy Arozarena’s 2020 record with his 29th postseason hit. Giménez then drilled an RBI double off Bassitt, pushing Toronto’s lead back to 4–2 with nine outs remaining.

AD

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Aug 24, 2025 San Diego, California, USA Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani 17 is congratulated by Mookie Betts 50 after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. San Diego Petco Park California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDenisxPoroyx 20250824_sjb_pt6_455

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Trey Yesavage entered for Toronto in the seventh, inheriting a tense situation with Ohtani due up. He issued a leadoff walk to Ohtani but induced a 3–6–3 double play from Freddie Freeman, killing the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Toronto’s dugout erupted as Yesavage pumped his fist, walking off the mound. The Blue Jays were six outs from a title, but the Dodgers’ lineup still had life left.

That hope came in the eighth when Max Muncy crushed a solo homer to right, his second hit of the game. The blast trimmed the lead to 4–3 and guaranteed Ohtani another at-bat, adding urgency to every pitch.

Roberts stayed with Emmet Sheehan after the homer, a decision that drew quick debate with Blake Snell warming in the bullpen. Sheehan managed an out before Roberts finally turned to Snell, signaling the Dodgers’ all-in approach.

The bottom of the eighth delivered history again when Ernie Clement lined a double into left-center for his 30th postseason hit, breaking Arozarena’s record.

The moment drew applause even from neutral fans as Snell trotted in from the bullpen. Toronto now stood four outs away from a championship, with the crowd on its feet and every pitch echoing through the dome. Ohtani’s next at-bat loomed, ensuring that baseball’s biggest stars would decide the season’s final moments.

As the ninth inning approached, the air carried the weight of two decades of waiting and a dynasty’s defense. The Dodgers’ bench was tense but composed, fully aware of what one swing could change.

Toronto’s bullpen leaned over the railing, ready to storm the field. What remained was baseball distilled to its purest form, one run, one inning, one championship on the line.

Miguel Rojas stepped into the box with the Dodgers trailing 4–3 and their season fading. Facing a hanging slider, he launched his second home run since July 19, tying Game 7 at four.

The shot silenced Rogers Center, leaving Toronto’s crowd stunned as Rojas rounded the bases. It was his 180th plate appearance since his last homer, a swing that kept the Dodgers’ title hopes alive.

USA Today via Reuters May 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened the bottom of the ninth with a deep drive to center, caught by Tommy Edman for the first out. Bo Bichette followed with his third hit of the night, a single that brought the crowd back to life.

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa entering as a pinch-runner, Addison Barger battled through a tense at-bat to draw a walk. The tying run was now in scoring position, and Rogers Center held its breath as Alejandro Kirk stepped in.

Blake Snell handed the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who had steadied the Dodgers in tight spots before. On his first pitch, Yoshinobu Yamamoto hit Kirk, loading the bases with one out and raising the volume to a breaking point.

The Dodgers challenged the call, but the replay confirmed Kirk was struck, keeping the bases full. With Daulton Varsho due next and the season hanging in the balance, every pitch carried the weight of a franchise’s history.

The 11th inning opened with Yoshinobu Yamamoto returning to the mound after throwing 96 pitches the night before. His command looked sharp as he retired the first two hitters, setting up a crucial at-bat for Will Smith.

After several close misses earlier, Smith connected perfectly, sending a solo home run to left field that gave Los Angeles its first lead of the night. The Dodgers’ dugout erupted as Smith rounded the bases, while Toronto’s Rogers Center fell silent in disbelief.

Imago Source: MLB.com

With Los Angeles ahead 5–4, Yamamoto stayed in to close the game despite reaching 20 pitches. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sparked hope with a leadoff double, his first hit of the night, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with a precise bunt to move him to third.

Addison Barger drew a walk, placing runners at the corners for Alejandro Kirk with one out. But Kirk’s ground ball turned into a double play, ending the World Series, the first to conclude that way since 1947.

The 2025 World Series didn’t just crown a champion; it tested baseball’s limits and nerve. Guerrero Jr. and Bichette carried Toronto to the brink, but Yamamoto and Smith finished the script. In the end, destiny wore Dodger blue, and the Rogers Center crowd learned heartbreak still speaks Japanese.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is your World Series MVP, and it was not even a question

There are awards that spark debate, and then there are the ones that make you laugh at the idea of even arguing. The 2025 World Series belonged to one man who turned the biggest stage into his personal pitching clinic.

By the time the confetti fell and the Dodgers exhaled, Yoshinobu Yamamoto had already made sure the only suspense left was how loud the applause would be.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s postseason run reached its peak when the Dodgers needed him most in the World Series. He pitched 34 2/3 innings with a 1.45 ERA, including two dominant starts and a relief outing in Game 7.

In that finale, he threw 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, silencing Toronto’s late push in extra innings. Across Games 2, 6, and 7, he allowed only two earned runs and struck out 14.

The final out came on a grounder to Mookie Betts, whose throw to Freddie Freeman sealed the championship. Yamamoto’s command and composure turned a tense 11th inning into a defining moment for Los Angeles.

His 130 pitches across two nights captured both stamina and poise in full measure. “I still can’t get over it,” Freeman told Ken Rosenthal afterward, reflecting the awe surrounding his teammate’s performance.

Yamamoto didn’t just win games; he rewrote the definition of control and composure in October. The Dodgers didn’t just celebrate a title; they witnessed a masterclass in calm under chaos. When baseball needed a reminder of perfection under pressure, Yoshinobu Yamamoto simply picked up the ball.