Dodgers’ 2X World Series Champion Announces Sudden Retirement as Injury Battle Makes MLB Comeback Impossible

Chris Taylor announced his sudden retirement on May 22, 2026. His MLB career spanned 12 years and was filled with championship runs. But it also had a brutal string of injuries. The 35-year-old walked away from the game after missing nearly 150 games over the last three seasons. Taylor hung up his cleats while playing for the Los Angeles Angels‘ Triple-A affiliate. A core member of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ glorious rise to championship status, he retires as a shock to the baseball community.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Taylor’s career started with the Seattle Mariners in 2014. He was selected from Virginia in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB draft. His decade-long tenure with the Dodgers began after the Mariners traded him in exchange for reliever Zach Lee in 2016. The Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, has also acknowledged Taylor’s contribution to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s had a great career. He got everything out of his ability,” remarked Roberts, per the New York Post.

Taylor joined the Dodgers in June 2016. It was the same year that Roberts became the Dodgers’ manager. Taylor slashed .250/.330/.451, recording a .761 OPS and 107 wRC+ across his ten seasons donning the Dodger blue. Across 1007 regular-season games, he hit 108 homers and 423 RBI, while issuing 348 walks. However, his real value showed in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Taylor played a key role in the Dodgers’ first World Series run in 29 years, since 1988. That year, he produced his offensive best, recording 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 85 runs, and 17 stolen bases. He became the MVP of the 2017 NLCS alongside Justin Turner after hitting an average of .316 in the series. However, they lost the World Series.

Witnessing Chris Taylor’s potential in his years with the Dodgers, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, reportedly called the trade “the worst deal I’ve ever made.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers ended their World Series drought in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and the 2021 All-Star was one of the driving forces on the team. He started in every postseason game that October except two, driving a homer and three RBI. Taylor also played in the 2024 World Series-winning team, the year Shohei Ohtani made his Dodgers debut.

He constantly delivered huge playoff moments. In 2021, his walk-off home run against the St. Louis Cardinals won the Wild Card Game. He was just as valuable on defense. In Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS, the Dodgers held a narrow 2-1 lead over the Brewers in the fifth inning. Taylor went in for his iconic over-the-shoulder diving catch on the warning track. He robbed Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers of a game-tying extra-base hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recounting that sensational play, Roberts told the NY Post, “Man, worlds would have been different if he hadn’t made that play.”

Taylor’s long run with the Dodgers came to an end in 2025 when the franchise released him in the middle of his four-year, $60 million contract. The franchise owed him approximately $13 million when they released him. However, the versatile player was in decline by then, as injuries affected his MLB career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Chris Taylor against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After leaving the Dodgers, Taylor signed with the Angels, making 30 big-league appearances with the team, hitting .179. As more injuries hampered his play, Taylor began the 2026 season at the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake. The MLB transactions log revealed his retirement, as Taylor ended his career as a center fielder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injuries that hampered Chris Taylor’s MLB comeback

Chris Taylor’s MLB career started going downhill, ironically, after the Dodgers signed him in 2021. At 31 years old, his injuries became frequent and career-altering.

In 2022, Taylor missed playing time due to two different injuries. He suffered from a broken left foot and underwent elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. In the next season, a recurring knee injury kept him away from multiple games. In the 162-game season, he played in only 117 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 season was even shorter for him, as he was able to make only 87 appearances, hitting .202, due to a groin injury.

Taylor’s injury woes continued even after he signed with the Angels last season. He was initially placed on the 10-day IL due to a fractured left hand after a hit-by-pitch incident against the Athletics. The injury triggered two separate IL stints, keeping him away from 68 games last season.

Across 12 years in MLB, Taylor has played 1123 games, clocking 860 hits with 110 homers and a permanent place in Dodgers playoff history.