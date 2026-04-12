Dodgers Veteran and MLB World Series Champ Passes Away at 76 After Long Battle With Cancer

Heartbreaking news coming in from MLB. One of the league’s toughest characters, “Scrap Iron,” is no more. Phil Garner, affectionately known as “Scrap Iron,” lost his battle with cancer. Garner famously won the 1979 World Series as a player with the Pirates and later managed the Brewers to over 500 wins. The MLB’s favorite “Scrap Iron” will be missed.

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“RIP Phil Garner, who courageously fought cancer for so many years,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared via X.

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Reportedly, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2024 and underwent chemotherapy treatments for the next 2 years. Sadly, the man who managed the Astros to win the NL Wild Card in 2005 after losing 30 of their first 45 games lost his final battle.

It was just last year when the Astros celebrated Garner’s 76th birthday, making him throw the ceremonial first pitch.

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He even had a brief stint with the Dodgers at the tail end of his playing career. He played 70 games with the Dodgers in 1987 and scored 2 homers at .190. However, his best was with the Athletics, Pirates, and the Astros.

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“Garner passed away peacefully last night, April 11, surrounded by family and love after a two-plus-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” his family said in a statement. “Phil never lost his signature spark of life; he was so well known for his love for baseball, which was with him until the end. Special thanks to the Houston Medical Center, MD Anderson, Baylor St. Luke’s, and all the Doctors and Nurses for their excellent care and support.”

Garner is survived by his wife, Carol Garner, and their three children and six grandchildren. And the best part is that he was surrounded by his loved ones when he passed.

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With Phil Garner passing away, MLB just lost a decorated infielder and a manager.

He started his MLB career with the A’s in 1973, and right away became a part of their World Series campaign of 1973 and 1974. But Garner took one more year to become a full-time starter, and in 1975, he started at second base. In 1976, he made his first All-Star team and scored 8 HRs, 74 RBIs.

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In 1977, he was traded to the Pirates, thus starting his journey to become the best. The Pirates won the World Series in 1979, and Garner offered one of his clutchest moments. He hit a remarkable .500 (12-for-24) with five RBIs, helping the Pirates defeat the Orioles!

So, with his passing, an era in MLB comes to an end.

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This is a developing story…