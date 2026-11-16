Dodgers Veteran Miguel Rojas Gets Unforgettable Send-Off as Venezuelan Team and Daughter Line Up for Special Goodbye

Miguel Rojas spent 21 years chasing baseball across two countries, winning two World Series titles, and building a legacy that transcended the diamond. But every journey eventually reaches its final inning. After building a career across 2 countries and winning 2 World Series titles, Rojas has finally put down his glove, leaving behind a story worth remembering.

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“Miguel Rojas shares a special moment with his family as he’s honored during the final game of his career,” reported the loanDepot park where his last game was held.

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Rojas announced his retirement on October 15, after the Dodgers’ season ended in an NLCS loss to Milwaukee. He then returned to Venezuela for his farewell game. Rojas announced his retirement on October 15, after the Dodgers’ season ended in an NLCS loss to Milwaukee. He then returned to Miami for a Venezuelan exhibition game, Tiburones de La Guaira against Navegantes del Magallanes, where he would say goodbye.

His 13 MLB seasons included 8 years with Miami and 2 World Series titles in Los Angeles. Wearing the Tiburones jersey allowed him to finish with the Venezuelan club he represented across 10 seasons. Before the game, he drew No. 11 into the dirt, honouring his late mother and grandfather.

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The choice of Tiburones carried meaning beyond nostalgia, as Rojas credited the club with shaping his career.

“Tiburones were a fundamental part of my life and my career, and if it wasn’t for Tiburones, I wouldn’t be the Major Leaguer that I am today,” he previously said.

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During the 2023-24 Venezuelan season, he also helped the club win its first league championship in 38 years.

Rojas played three innings, with his daughter introducing him before his final at-bat. At 2:20 p.m. ET, both teams lined the foul lines as he stood alone near shortstop. He looked around the ballpark with tears in his eyes before his family joined him. They embraced, and Rojas lifted his daughter before tipping his cap toward the crowd. “It’s super special, especially because I have my family here,” Rojas said. “I have a lot of friends [and] people that I love very much who are sharing this moment with me. And obviously, the Marlins organization means a lot to me.”

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Venezuelan flags filled the stands as supporters danced, beat drums, and chanted “Venezuela!” The moment became unforgettable as Venezuelan flags filled the stands, supporters danced and chanted, and Rojas embraced his family with tears in his eyes, a rare full-stadium tribute for a retiring player.

Explaining his No. 19, Rojas said, “It’s the number that people in Venezuela know me by. It became something very special to me. It’s going to be something that I’ll always try to remember, and I hope people will also remember No. 19 with Miguel Rojas. The number that I defended in my career.”

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Before returning to Venezuela, Rojas had cemented his Dodgers legacy with a defining moment in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. He hit a tying solo home run in the ninth inning against Toronto, then made a crucial defensive play. That helped Los Angeles win its second consecutive championship, following its 2024 title. Across 13 MLB seasons, Rojas finished with a .260 career batting average and won 3 consecutive Roy Campanella Awards. The Roy Campanella Award honors the player voted most valuable to his team by teammates, a measure of leadership and clubhouse impact.

Mookie Betts thanked Rojas for guiding his move to shortstop. “I don’t have words to really describe him, especially for me and all the growth that I’ve had from him. It’s kind of like that dad that sits over and watches and makes sure I’m good… Even in this game, every game I took the field, he was always there watching and making sure I was doing everything right. But that’s just for me personally. For the boys, he’s our leader… Not having him in a Dodgers uniform would be something completely different for all of us.”

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Freddie Freeman said, “He built a legacy that we’ll be talking about … for a long time. He impacted so many people in this organization. I wish we could have gotten him a third one.”

Rojas will now join the Dodgers in a player-development role. The exact title and responsibilities have yet to be finalized, but his transition is expected to begin next season. Rojas has expressed interest in helping younger players develop, drawing on the experience he gained mentoring teammates like Mookie Betts. He also hopes to learn the coaching profession and eventually become a manager.

The legacy of Miguel Rojas in MLB

Miguel Rojas will remain with the Dodgers after retiring, joining their next player-development staff. His exact title remains unsettled, but he plans to begin learning his coaching responsibilities. Across 13 major-league seasons, Rojas collected 1,048 hits, 61 home runs, and 386 RBIs. He finished with a .260 average across 1,404 games representing Los Angeles and Miami combined. Those career totals tell only part of a journey shaped by patience, defense, and leadership.

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Just 12 days after debuting, he helped preserve Clayton Kershaw’s historic no-hitter against Colorado. Rojas backhanded Troy Tulowitzki’s grounder behind third base, then completed the throw to first. That early highlight arrived alongside setbacks, showing how demanding the major leagues could become.

After moving to Miami in 2015, Rojas became a regular shortstop and clubhouse leader there. He collected 707 hits, earning team honors while helping younger players adjust to baseball. His strongest offensive season came in 2020, when he hit .304 with an .888 OPS. He helped Miami reach the postseason, ending the franchise’s 17-year playoff drought that season. However, losing seasons and batting struggles followed, including .236 averages in both 2022 and 2023.

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Returning to Los Angeles in 2023, Rojas found another chance to compete for championships. He helped the Dodgers win back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025. His defining moment came against Toronto, when he won Game 7 during the ninth inning. Facing Jeff Hoffman, Rojas hit a solo home run, tying the score at 4–4 that night. Rojas helped stop Toronto’s winning run at home; Los Angeles won in 11 innings.

Rojas won the Roy Campanella Award three straight times, reflecting teammates’ trust in his leadership. Mookie Betts called him the team’s leader, while Freddie Freeman praised his lasting clubhouse impact. His Miami tenure brought controversy after Jazz Chisholm made allegations about their clubhouse relationship. Chisholm alleged Rojas cut his cleats and poured milk into another pair there. Rojas rejected the racial interpretation and criticized Chisholm for taking private disputes public afterward.

“I did everything that I could every single day to make everybody else better.”