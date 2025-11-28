Dodgers Veteran’s Ex-Wife Forced to Delete Viral Juan Soto Rage Post After Being Trolled Online by $765M Mets Star’s Fans

Juan Soto did not have a good team year with the Mets, but personally, he had a great year. But now, there are allegations coming out about Juan Soto’s off-field behavior. Former Dodgers legend Odalis Perez’s wife, Evelina Garcia, came out accusing Soto, and it looks like the fans are not having any of it.

In a recent post, now deleted, on her Instagram, she talked about how Juan Soto is rude. “I feel sorry for you, Juan Soto,” she said. She also continues to say that she doesn’t know what his name is correctly and says, “Practice this word so you can go far: humility.”

Fans quickly reacted, with many leaving critical comments, questioning Garcia’s approach and intentions online.

After Evelina Garcia accused Juan Soto of rudeness, fans quickly reacted online. One comment mocked her, saying, “Life lesson; respect famous people’s personal space!” with sharp humor. Fans contrasted this with Soto giving a young Mets fan a ball after a home run. Moments like that remind everyone that even stars can be kind without being forced constantly.

After Evelina Garcia’s accusation, fans highlighted her contradictions with biting humor online. One comment read, “She doesn’t know about baseball, but she knows David Ortiz,” mocking her claims. They contrasted this with Soto signing a ball for a Yankees fan mid-game graciously. Fans pointed out that even small gestures show his awareness and respect toward real supporters.

Fans questioned Evelina Garcia’s statements with pointed humor and social media scrutiny. One comment read, “I got lost when she said she was married to a baseball player,” highlighting contradictions. Even after she said she didn’t know Juan Soto correctly, she went on to tag him in her post twice.

Fans defended Juan Soto, emphasizing respect for players’ personal time and space in public. One comment read, “The shit is in DR, the players are real humble,” making the point clearly. They stressed that even humble stars deserve privacy when relaxing, away from constant fan demands.

Fans responded to Evelina Garcia by highlighting that not everyone can be pleased constantly. One comment read, “U can never make the world happy, there will always be those,” mocking entitlement. They reminded everyone how Soto engaged warmly with Mets kids before a game, creating memories. Small gestures like signing autographs and chatting show players’ generosity despite fan expectations or complaints.