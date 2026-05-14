Dodgers Veteran’s Trouble Increases as Federal Prosecutors Seek Tough Punishment Amid Canadian League Heroics

Last year, MLB was rocked when the Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were indicted for allegedly rigging specific pitches to profit from gambling websites. This time, a tougher punishment is awaiting a former Dodgers All-Star.

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What began as mounting scrutiny around explosive All-Star outfielder Yasiel Puig is escalating quickly. Federal prosecutors are pushing for serious prison time for Puig after he was convicted on two felony counts in a single federal case.

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“Federal prosecutors request prison time for ex-Dodgers star Yasiel Puig. Puig was convicted by a jury in February of two felonies — obstructing justice & lying to authorities,” the Athletic’s Sam Blum shared via X.

He was charged with placing sports bets through an illegal operation run by Wayne Nix, a bookmaker. While the authorities clarified that Puig did not place any bets on baseball, Puig placed at least 900 illegal bets on tennis, football, and basketball games between July and September 2019.

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He accrued over $1.5 million in total sports betting losses and owed Nix $282,900!

However, Puig made the matter worse during the investigations. Initially, Puig was interrogated as a witness, but he allegedly lied. He told investigators that he knew Donny Kadokawa, the intermediary he placed bets with, through baseball, not sports betting. During the trial, the prosecution played surreptitiously recorded audio of Puig claiming he didn’t cooperate with the investigation.

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On Tuesday, prosecutors filed a 38-page sentencing memorandum demanding an 18-month imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. They also requested that he pay $55,200 in fines.

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“A low-end Guidelines range sentence avoids unwarranted sentencing disparities and sends a message that the cost of deliberating, lying to federal investigators, and obstructing justice is not insignificant and will result in a non-trivial sentence,” prosecutors said.

The memo also revealed exactly why the government is pushing so hard: Puig allegedly lied under oath during his August 2019 U.S. naturalization interview, claiming he had never participated in illegal gambling despite receiving over $100,000 in income from Nix’s operation.

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The federal prosecutors also asked the court to remand Puig into custody, claiming he was a “flight risk.” That request was declined by the court as Puig continues to play in the Canadian Baseball League.

The charges against Yasiel Puig carry a maximum of 15 years’ imprisonment. However, despite the prosecutors demanded a 18-month jail term, Puig’s attorney countered.

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“Yasiel Puig is a first-time offender who has already been punished through years of prosecution, reputational damage, financial consequences, and the effective destruction of his professional life,” Puig’s attorney, Keri Curtis Axel, said. “A prison sentence is not proportional to the conduct and would not accomplish any rehabilitative purpose here. The Court has complete discretion over the sentence, and the defense will request a sentence of probation.”

Puig’s attorney also countered that the language barrier also came in between, which posed a difficulty for the former All-Star to answer the investigators.

The court will now have the final say on the next hearing on May 26 in Los Angeles. Yasiel Puig, currently playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, needs to come down to LA for the same. Puig signed the largest contract in league history with the baseball-playing Toronto Maple Leafs. He made his league debut on May 10, 2026. He notably launched a three-run home run during his very first official at-bat in the second inning.

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“I don’t have plans, God made the plan for me, I don’t know,” Puig said. “I need to go to Los Angeles and later come back, only God knows what will happen … May 26.”

All eyes will be on May 26 to witness how MLB’s once top talent fell into controversies.

Yasiel Puig and controversies always walked side-by-side

Apart from this gambling controversy, Puig was involved in a few others despite being a dominant force on the field.

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During his seven-season MLB career from 2013 to 2019, Yasiel Puig emerged as one of the game’s most electrifying and explosive players. Over 861 total regular-season games, he accumulated 132 HRs, 415 RBIs, 834 hits, and an .823 OPS . The most significant one was surely his debut with the Dodgers.

He was 2-for-4 in his first game against the Padres. In the next game, he hit two home runs. He finished the season hitting 19 homers at a .319 average. He was selected for the All-Star team, where he slashed .296. However, controversy quickly took over him in a few days.

In 2013, he was charged multiple times for reckless driving. In April 2013, he was charged with driving 97 mph in a 50 mph zone. The charge was dismissed after 12 hours of community service. Then again, in December, he was jailed after being clocked driving 110 mph in a 70 mph zone. In 2017, Puig was suspended for a game after flipping off heckling fans in Cleveland after hitting a home run.

Now that he is facing perhaps the biggest charge, Puig’s future in baseball is at stake. He has been away from MLB since 2019, and May 26 will determine if his baseball career will come to a halt or not.