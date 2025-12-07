Dodgers Warned of Costly Trade-Season Misstep as Cardinals Prepare to Show Exit Door To 28YO

There’s a new trade situation reportedly brewing around the Dodgers, and it’s tied to their outfield problems. Reason? Despite managing to win the World Series in 2025, their outfield defense was shaky all season. A lot of the criticism has landed on Teoscar Hernandez, who, despite being a fan favorite, has been linked to potential trade talks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, offensively, he’s still delivered in big moments. He launched eight home runs and posted a solid .780 OPS across the last two postseasons. But on the defensive side, he’s been a major factor in the Dodgers’ outfield ranking 18th in Outs Above Average during the regular season. However, what’s really got insiders sounding the alarm is the rumored trade piece the Dodgers might be willing to move in a Hernandez deal.

“And I think it’s going to be if I had to pick from that list, I think it’s going to be Donovan… Teoscar provided a lot of big moments for us against Philadelphia. A lot of big moments for us against other teams as well… I know the defense is what’s kind of like that’s the iffy part, like having him out there… Not too shabby of a pick if it was to go that way. I mean, Donovan got what, a 287 batting average, had 10 home runs this past season, 50 RBI’s.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: Imago

Reportedly, the Cardinals are seriously exploring trade options for their All-Star second baseman, Brendan Donovan. Why?

He could bring back a big haul of top prospects as St. Louis looks to shift into rebuild mode and focus more on the future. And that’s where the Dodgers come into the picture.

Donovan has spent all four of his MLB seasons with the Cardinals, and last year he hit .287 with 10 HRs and 50 RBIs. But what really has the Dodgers interested isn’t just his bat, but his defense. He’s played over 100 games at second base with only four errors so far. He has also posted solid defensive metrics, including a career +2 DRS through 2025!

But still, the idea of swapping Teoscar Hernandez for Donovan is what makes this rumor so intriguing. As per the insiders, while Donovan clearly offers better defense than Hernandez, he doesn’t bring the same offensive punch. And if you remember Game 3 of the World Series, that clutch home run from Hernandez is a perfect reminder of why letting go of a proven veteran bat could end up being a risky move for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have a few more options to trade Donovan

Well, if the Dodgers decide not to move Hernandez, the next name popping up in trade talk is Kim Hye-seong. Notably, this was his first big-league season with the Dodgers. And in 71 regular-season games, he hit .280 with three HRs and 17 RBIs. Now, those numbers are promising, but they might not be enough for a team that’s trying to chase a three-peat next year.

That’s why some insiders think flipping Kim in a deal for Brendan Donovan makes more sense. Donovan would give the Dodgers more proven offense and defensive flexibility, which is a big upgrade on paper. Hence, unlike Hernandez, Kim looks like the more realistic and cleaner trade piece in this scenario.

On top of that, Donovan’s versatility is a huge selling point. He handled left field, second base, and shortstop, and can cover both the infield’s center spots and corner outfield roles. So now it just comes down to whether the Dodgers are willing to take a risk to seriously upgrade their defense, or if they’ll stick with what they already have.