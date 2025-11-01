Does Shohei Ohtani Lie About Not Speaking English? Who is Dodgers $700M Superstar’s Translator?

After nearly a decade in the United States, Shohei Ohtani has conquered almost everything baseball could offer: MVP titles, record-breaking contracts, and global stardom. Yet, despite years in the Major Leagues and constant media attention, one question continues to intrigue fans: why does the Dodgers’ superstar still choose to speak only in Japanese during interviews and public appearances? Let’s find out what lies behind that choice.

Can Shohei Ohtani speak English? What were the instances of him speaking English?

Yes, but only to a very limited degree.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, hailing from Japan, still uses an interpreter for most interviews since moving from NPB to the MLB. He’s been steadily improving his English. After all, he’s in a country where, according to the American Community Survey, about 77% of people speak only one language.

When the Dodgers gathered at Dodger Stadium to celebrate their World Series win in 2024, manager Dave Roberts handed the mic to Shohei Ohtani. He was expected to share a few words with the fans.

At first, Ohtani seemed hesitant to speak to the crowd. However, after a little encouragement from his teammates on stage, he decided to give it a go.

“This is such a special moment for me.” “The two-way marvel,” he said, as his teammates cheered and fans erupted in celebration. “I’m so honored to be here and to be part of this team. Congratulations, Los Angeles. Thank you, fans!” Ohtani added.

Beyond addressing the crowd, there are several clips of Shohei Ohtani using English, from short phrases to prepared notes. It reflects that the Japanese star is genuinely putting in the effort to become as bilingual as possible.

Why is he still using an interpreter? Understand the reason

Despite speaking English well enough, Shohei Ohtani prefers to rely on his interpreter, Will Ireton. By using an interpreter, Ohtani ensures his message is conveyed carefully across both English and Japanese media spheres.

Some time ago, even Jack Flaherty talked about why that is the case. “It’s easier to have the translator there, because there are a lot of questions coming at him (Shohei Ohtani) and whatnot. I’m sure he understands it, but it’s more like, ‘I want to make sure I say the right thing, so I’d rather do it in Japanese.” Flaherty said.

“But to us (teammates), I came over and we were able to have conversations, and he speaks a pretty good amount of English, which goes to the work he does in his time since he’s been here,” he added.

Since Ohtani has a large Japanese fan base, speaking Japanese allows him to directly communicate with many of his core supporters.

Who is the Dodgers’ $700M Superstar’s Translator?

The Dodgers have appointed Will Ireton, a 2007 Mid-Pacific graduate, to serve as Shohei Ohtani’s new interpreter—bridging his words from the clubhouse to the world.

Affectionately known as “Will the Thrill,” Ireton has been part of the Dodgers organization since 2020 as their performance operations manager. Before that, he worked as the team’s interpreter for Japanese pitcher Kenta Maeda, making him no stranger to the role.

Born in Japan and raised in Hawaii, Ireton attended Mid-Pacific, where he played on the school’s baseball team. He continued his baseball journey at Occidental College and later Menlo College, where he graduated as valedictorian. It’s a testament to both his intellect and discipline on and off the field.

For Shohei Ohtani, the choice isn’t about whether he can speak English but about how he chooses to be understood. Every decision, from his words to his pitches, reflects intention. By speaking in Japanese, he stays true to his roots while ensuring his thoughts carry the precision he demands of himself in every part of his game.