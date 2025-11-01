Does Yoshinobu Yamamoto Speak English? Everything About the Dodgers Star’s Language Abilities

When Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed his historic 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he became the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history. The 27-year-old Japanese sensation etched his name in World Series history in 2025 against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing a complete game masterpiece in Game 2. He allowed just one run and four hits across 105 pitches while striking out eight batters. His dominance on the mound speaks volumes, but communication off it remains a different challenge entirely.

Can Yoshinobu Yamamoto speak English?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto can speak English, though he’s far from fluent. But at his December 2023 introductory press conference with the Dodgers, he surprised everyone by delivering his opening remarks in English without an interpreter. He practiced the brief introduction beforehand and delivered it confidently before switching to Japanese for the rest of the session.

His agent, Joel Wolfe, revealed that Yamamoto has been studying English and making steady progress.

Wolfe shared that Yamamoto’s sister works as an elementary school English teacher in Japan, which has helped the star pitcher. During his initial trip to the United States, Yamamoto began speaking in full English sentences and could even repeat phrases he heard.

His agent predicted Yamamoto would master English within a season or two, which would be a remarkable achievement.

Learning English as an adult while adjusting to a new league and country presents significant challenges. Most Japanese players who come to Major League Baseball rely heavily on interpreters throughout their careers, making Yamamoto’s dedication to learning the language particularly noteworthy.

Why does Yoshinobu Yamamoto use an interpreter even after having English classes?

Yamamoto uses an interpreter because comfort and precision matter more than basic ability in high-pressure situations. His interpreter, Yoshihiro Sonoda, handles all the technical baseball terminology, data interpretation, and nuanced communication that requires perfect understanding.

Professional baseball involves complex discussions about pitch sequencing, opposing batters’ tendencies, and advanced analytics that demand clarity beyond conversational English.

Sonoda himself came from outside the baseball world, having worked as a lighting engineer in the entertainment industry on projects like “Men in Black” and “Succession.” He nearly quit after just two days on the job as an interpreter, overwhelmed by the baseball knowledge gap and the separation from his wife in Texas. But traveling secretary Scott Akasaki convinced him to stay, pointing out that Yamamoto chose him for reasons that went beyond baseball expertise.

The relationship between Yamamoto and Sonoda goes deeper than simple translation.

Yamamoto treats his interpreter with exceptional respect, once stopping Sonoda from picking up javelins after a workout by saying he wasn’t a servant. Sonoda analyzes pitch-tracking data alongside coaches, seeks advice from experienced interpreters like Shingo Horie of the Padres, and even wears lucky underclothes on game days when Yamamoto pitches.

This collaboration lets Yamamoto focus on pitching while ensuring clear communication. That support is more important than rushing to learn English before he’s ready.