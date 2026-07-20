“Doesn’t Bother Me” – Francisco Lindor Breaks Silence on Swirling Trade Rumors Amid Rough Season With Mets

The New York Mets’ nearly $380 million payroll has not yet delivered the desired results on the field this season. As the Aug 3 trade deadline approaches, the Mets remain dead last in the NL East and 16 games below .500 (42-58). Multiple insiders have predicted that the Mets are going to be sellers at the trade deadline, and even stars like Francisco Lindor won’t escape the trade block. As trade rumors intensify around the Mets’ shortstop, Lindor himself has addressed the situation.

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“It doesn’t bother me when it’s coming from outside sources. When it’s more inside, that would bother me. But that’s not happening. I try to stay away from it,” Lindor said, per Chelsea Janes via Sleeper Mets on X. “I try not to read it or really talk about it. It’s just unnecessary distraction. But I am human. I have a family, and they all talk, and they all hear it. But since it’s not happening in here, it’s ok.”

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Lindor is under a 10-year, $341 million contract extension that runs through the 2031 season. Set to earn $32 million this season, Lindor’s contract features a full no-trade clause. Lindor has the power to decide whether and where he goes in case the Mets want to trade him.

Despite the no-trade clause, the rumors surrounding Lindor are mostly based on his and his team’s poor performance this season. Though the Mets took two out of three against the Phillies, they suffered a 6-1 blowout loss on Saturday. Lindor was once again found guilty of an error that could have been easily avoided.

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Lindor committed his fifth error in 17 games when he messed up a simple relay throw in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Mets were already trailing 6-1, when Alec Bohm hit a fly ball that AJ Ewing caught. Ewing then threw it to Lindor, who failed to deliver it accurately to Bo Bichette at third. Though it did not cost the Mets a run, the throw went wide as it sailed high over Bichette’s head.

This is just one of the many mistakes Lindor committed this season.

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Lindor not only struggled at shortstop, but he also failed to make an impact on the plate. Suffering from a broken hamate bone and calf strain, Lindor has missed significant playing time. In 43 games, Lindor is batting .220 for a .694 OPS with 6 home runs and 15 RBI this season.

However, against the Philadelphia Phillies, there was a spark of the previous Francisco Lindor on Sunday. After going hitless for the last two games, Lindor helped his team win with a two-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the second.

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As Lindor has pointed out, he is not giving heed to the trade rumors till the franchise informs him about it. His outing against the Phillies on Sunday proves that Lindor is indeed not listening to outside noise.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at what the insiders are saying about a possible Lindor trade.

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MLB insiders believe the Mets can trade Francisco Lindor

Being ten games away from securing an NL Wild Card spot, it would not be a surprise if the New York Mets become sellers during the trade deadline. And not many players are going to remain untouchable, at least the MLB insiders think so.

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During the weekend, SNY’s Chelsea Janes reported that the Mets have marked Juan Soto, Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Nolan McLean and Christian Scott safe from the trade block. Every other Mets star, including Francisco Lindor, will be available for trade if the price is right.

Insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote, “They have to listen on everyone else. Yes, I said everyone else, including Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Freddy Peralta, Sean Manaea, Brett Baty, Tyrone Taylor and their entire bullpen.”

However, Heyman also noted that Lindor and Bichette’s hefty contracts make them “long shots” for trades. In case he waives his no-trade clause, any team trading him will have to bear his $32 million salary for this year. With the shortstop’s performance this year, whether any team will be willing to take the risk remains to be seen.