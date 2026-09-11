“Doesn’t Look Like a $500M Guy to Me”: Ex-MLB Star Delivers Brutal Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Verdict

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 14-year, $500 million contract made perfect sense when he launched dingers in Games 4 and 5 of the 2025 Fall Classic. He entered this season with high expectations but came up short in several aspects. Only his defensive skills remained intact, and now his uncharacteristically rough season at the plate has invited harsh criticism from a former MLB star.

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“He was driving the ball. He just wasn’t hitting a ton of home runs, and then when he wasn’t getting hits, and he wasn’t driving the ball, wasn’t hitting home runs, it became a concern. And you look at this, this doesn’t look like a $500 million guy to me,” Kevin Pillar, who played 13 seasons in the MLB, said, per Foul Territory on X. “This looks like a Kevin Pillar type of season with a slightly higher on-base percentage.”

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .260 this season, which is a decent number, but it does not even begin to cover his problems at the plate. He has hit only 8 home runs so far in the season, with a slugging percentage dipping to .352 in 558 plate appearances.



According to StatsCentre, Guerrero Jr. has the lowest slugging percentage among the players with more than 500 plate appearances. His slugging percentage is only behind Taylor Ward (.314), Xander Bogaerts (.318), Steven Kwan (.335), Jakob Marsee (.337), and Kyle Tucker (.350).

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Furthermore, Guerrero Jr. has not hit a single home run in the Blue Jays’ home ballpark at Rogers Centre. Across 65 home games, the first baseman has recorded 12 doubles and 18 RBIs, going 60-for-241. After going hitless against the Athletics on Wednesday, Guerrero Jr. holds an OPS+ of only 89. As his struggles at the plate continue, Pillar thinks both the Blue Jays and Vlad are looking for answers.

“I think if the Blue Jays had the answers, I think we would have seen it by now,” Pillar added.

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“It’s crazy to me that he’s at single-digit home runs at this point of the year, and that he hasn’t hit a home run at home. It’s pretty wild because there are much worse hitters in baseball, even though he’s having a down year.”

However, he is having one of his best defensive seasons at first base. Across 117 games in 2026, he has recorded 831 putouts and 8 errors. His fielding percentage sits at .991. Guerrero Jr. leads all AL first basemen with 10 defensive runs saved this season, but his Gold Glove-caliber fielding does not match his performance at the plate.

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Guerrero Jr.’s sudden decline in production at the plate has also raised concerns about his current contract. He signed a 14-year extension last April, and for him to start struggling after just one year is concerning for the team. Furthermore, his contract will also not be affected by the potential lockout in 2027, as Guerrero Jr. will be paid in signing bonuses.

Guerrero Jr. was supposed to carry the offense in the absence of Bo Bichette. Ahead of the 2026 season, Bichette moved to the New York Mets on a 3-year, $126 million contract as a free agent. Meanwhile, Guerrero Jr. has failed to step up for the Blue Jays. He has 15 games left in this season. With the regular season drawing to a close, he can at least try to take his home run count to double digits while helping the Blue Jays chase the AL Wild Card race as well.

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The Blue Jays drop below .500

Before going into an off day on Thursday, the Blue Jays faced a crushing shutout loss against the Athletics. Toronto’s offense fell flat against the A’s lefty pitcher Brady Basso. The southpaw allowed three hits, two walks, and fanned four in four innings. The Blue Jays put runners on in the top of the fourth, but Basso escaped the jam.

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Though Toronto recorded 6 hits, two more than the Athletics, they could not capitalize on any. The Blue Jays stranded seven runners on base.

“It was a frustrating way to end an otherwise pretty good road trip,” manager John Schneider told MLB.com postgame.

The Blue Jays entered the Athletics series, the last leg of their three-city road trip, after winning against the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals. The Blue Jays lost the series opener 6-5 against the Athletics before taking the middle game 4-2. After their latest loss, the Blue Jays fell below .500 with a 73-74 record. They are also a game behind the Cleveland Guardians, who hold the final AL Wild Card spot.

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The Blue Jays will host the AL East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, at Rogers Centre next.