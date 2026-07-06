“Doing Nothing Illegal”: $69M Dodgers Star Breaks Silence on Alleged Links to Questionable Activity

It has been almost two months since reports linked the relief pitcher to alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting in Puerto Rico. Despite requests for comment from several media outlets, the Los Angeles star has only now publicly addressed the allegations against him. His remarks came as he slowly shifted the focus back to baseball while continuing his rehab after elbow surgery sidelined him for months.

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“I’ve been doing that before because, like the story said, that’s legal in Puerto Rico,” the Dodgers star told the reporters on Sunday. “[The league] didn’t reach out to me because I wasn’t doing nothing illegal.”

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Back in May, a couple of images appeared on Facebook, promoting cockfighting in a Puerto Rican organization. Given the history and culture in the unincorporated territory of the United States, cockfighting is quite common. However, the US government banned cockfighting in December 2019. That’s why the images drew the attention of the baseball community. They had an image of Edwin Díaz in a Dodgers jersey, and the caption read “A Tribute to the Puerto Rican Star and Cockfighter Edwin ‘Sugar’ Díaz.”

Now, there are reports of small establishments continuing the Puerto Rican tradition under the radar. But a three-time All-Star with more than nine years of MLB experience being involved in such matters takes it to a whole different level.

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There were even debates over possible punishments for Díaz’s involvement. Animal welfare groups even urged the league to investigate. However, analyst Ken Rosenthal shared his blunt assessment, saying MLB is unlikely to take any serious action since it might be viewed as an imposition on Puerto Rican culture.

Notably, both Edwin and his brother Alexis have been involved in cockfighting in the past. Even their parents have been directly involved with long-standing cultural practices. Reports suggested that the $69 million player was in the arena during a cockfight, and it was an off day for him. But he stood by his “nothing illegal” comment.

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However, the closer seemed more interested in baseball and his team than in discussing the reports, as he said, “At the end of the day, I’m looking to help this team win.”

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Dodgers could soon welcome back their veteran closer

Díaz had a live practice session on Sunday. He faced batters for the first time since he was sidelined back in April, and the pitcher was quite happy with how it went.

“It felt great,” Díaz said. “Finally back on the mound, throwing, it feels really good. Was throwing good pitches. So it’s a good step.”

He even admitted that it felt better than early in the season. And Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed happy as well. He mentioned that Edwin Díaz will go through a minor-league rehab assignment. And the team expects him to be back shortly after the All-Star break.

Notably, Díaz signed a 3-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason. But he played only 7 games for the franchise before they put him on a 60-day IL in April. But the right-hander recorded 4 saves in those 7 outings.

Though the LA side is doing quite well without him, Roberts knows that the team needs a fixed closer. And Díaz was brought in for that specific reason. His experience can prove useful for the Dodgers in a deep October run.