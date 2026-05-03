Don Mattingly Opens Up on Kyle Schwarber’s Woes as Phillies Suffer Shutout Loss in Miami

A 9-19 start felt too heavy for the Phillies as they fired their manager, Rob Thomson. However, bringing a veteran like Don Mattingly as the interim manager still feels short if the clubhouse doesn’t perform. Although the Phillies’ clubhouse has achieved a 4-game winning streak since Mattingly took over, the veterans have yet to showcase their worth.

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As the Phillies faced a shutout loss in the second game against the Marlins, their offensive struggles, especially Kyle Schwarber’s, were evident. The eagle-eyed Mattingly also didn’t miss that as he went brutally honest about his cornerstone.

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“Maybe he’s not seeing the ball good here,” Mattingly said. “He comes out of that doubleheader in Philly kind of on fire, and they’ve just neutralized him here. But not a guy that you really worry about unless it gets extended.”

Schwarber seems to have lost his rhythm since he visited Miami. In the second game, he scored nothing from 3 at-bats. The first game was worse as Schwarber went hitless in his 5 at-bats. And it just portrays a conclusive picture of how Schwarber is hitting in 2026. Currently, he’s hitting .210 and has recorded 11 homers. Last year, he scored 56 HRs at .240.

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Imago Credits: MLB.COM

So, Mattingly was right that the Marlins have successfully decoded the answer to neutralize a power-hitter like Kyle Schwarber. On Saturday, the credit for dominating Schwarber goes to the Marlins’ starter Max Meyer. He struck out Schwarber on a slider in the first inning and sweepers in the fourth and seventh. Surely, the other teams are noting it down.

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Still, as Mattingly is keeping it normal, the only silver lining was Schwarber’s stats in the previous series against the Giants. On Thursday’s doubleheader, he recorded 5-for-6 with three walks and homered in both games. And if we recall Schwarber’s last year stint, we might agree with Mattingly.

Since hitting his 49th homer on August 28, 2025, Schwarber entered a 10-game homerless streak to hit his 50th. He returned, and how? He broke the drought in grand style on September 9th against the Mets with a three-run shot! So despite staying low-key in Miami, it’s a little too early to give up on the Phillies’ cornerstone.

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However, while Schwarber would rebound soon, the Phillies’ offense is putting on a sad story. The team is currently ranked 29th in terms of average (.223) and 28th in terms of total runs scored (124). So, the Phillies’ future depends not only on Schwarber but also on the remaining bats performing. Meanwhile, the rumors around another struggling veteran’s trade might spark a new way out for the Phillies.

The Phillies are likely eying a blockbuster trade

The Phillies have fired Rob Thomson, and Bryce Harper could be the next in line to leave the franchise. According to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the Tigers are a potential landing spot for Phillies superstar Bryce Harper.

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While it is not the first time that Harper’s trade discussion is gaining buzz, the Phillies’ current situation is what is making it a more practical choice. The Phillies’ clubhouse already witnessed exchanges between Harper and Dave Dombrowski. The team president was skeptical whether Harper is still “elite.” That issue surely got resolved, but Harper’s .256 batting is what is making things uneasy.

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Here comes the Tigers. With Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez, their pitching is already full-proof, but there’s still scope to make some elite hitters out of their average production. Who’s better than Harper to meet that need? He could slot in at first base or designated hitter, giving Detroit a proven power threat.

However, Harper still owes $150 million from the Phillies, which may pose a challenge for them to look for a suitor. Harper remains a solidly above-average hitter who’s tracking toward another season with an OPS over .800 and around 30 home runs. If that proves enough, brace up to see him in a different jersey soon.