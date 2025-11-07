Donald Trump Grants Pardon to Mets Legend Darryl Strawberry After Long-Standing Tax Case

The Mets legend who once defined baseball’s golden age in New York with his electrifying presence has been pardoned by President Donald Trump. The decision ends a decades-long tax fraud case that sent the eight-time All-Star to federal prison in 1995. This was a huge turn of events for a player whose career statistics—335 home runs and a .259 batting average over 17 seasons—were almost overshadowed by his personal problems.

The White House confirmed Friday that Trump approved the pardon for Darryl Strawberry, who pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion nearly three decades ago. “President Trump has approved a pardon for Darryl Strawberry, three-time World Series champion and eight-time MLB All-Star,” a White House official told The Post Friday.

“Mr. Strawberry served time and paid back taxes after pleading guilty. Following his career, Mr. Strawberry found faith in Christianity and has been sober for over a decade–he has become active in ministry and started a recovery center which still operates today,” a White House official told The Post.

The charges were because Strawberry didn’t report the money he made from selling autographs and memorabilia, which cost the federal government $350,000. He had to pay back all of his back taxes, stay at home for six months, and be on probation for three years. The pardon says that Strawberry has kept his legal promises and changed his life since those bad times.

The pardon is especially important because of Strawberry’s baseball history. He helped the New York Mets win the World Series in 1986, and then he won three more rings with the Yankees from 1996 to 1999.

Mets legend Darryl Strawberry faces wife’s cancer battle

The presidential pardon comes at a time in Strawberry’s life that has tested the faith he says saved him. The Mets Hall of Famer recently talked about his wife Tracy’s fight with cancer, which has been going on for months and has required several surgeries. Strawberry has been open about both the hard times and the good times they’ve had during this medical crisis on Instagram, just like he is about his own recovery.

Three weeks ago, a moment showed how strong Tracy is in ways that numbers and medical reports can’t. She went outside for the first time since her last round of treatment. She decided to go to their lake house to see how the construction was going. Strawberry posted about the outing on social media, praising his wife for putting family first even while she was recovering. “She’s always thinking about making things better for her family, and it’s inspiring to witness her strength and love in action,” he posted, capturing a moment that showed Tracy’s strength even while she was healing.

The cancer battle has reinforced the spiritual foundation that transformed Strawberry decades earlier. He told followers: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us in prayer during this challenging time. The Lord has been incredibly faithful, and we are overjoyed to share that He is healing my wife.”

What he said has to do with what the White House official said about Strawberry finding faith after his playing days were over.

The family hasn’t said what kind of cancer Tracy has, but they have talked about their journey in general while keeping some things private. But their honesty about how they rely on faith during hard times shows how real Strawberry’s change is.